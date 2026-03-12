FM Conveys King's Greetings To Syrian President

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Damascus, Mar. 12 (Petra)-- Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa on Thursday received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, and Director of the General Intelligence Department Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, in the presence of Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad Al-Shaibani.Safadi conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II to the Syrian president and delivered a message from the King reaffirming Jordan's support for Syria and its keenness to strengthen the historic fraternal relations between the two countries.President Al-Sharaa sent his greetings to King Abdullah II and affirmed the deep brotherly ties between the two nations and the commitment to expanding cooperation across various fields in a way that serves the interests of both peoples and countries.Safadi, Huneiti, and Husni also held expanded talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani, Syrian Defense Minister Marhaf Abu Qasra, and Head of the Syrian General Intelligence Service Hussein Al-Salameh on ways to enhance bilateral relations and discuss regional developments.The talks addressed defense and security cooperation between the two countries. Both sides affirmed the continuation of joint efforts to combat terrorism and the smuggling of drugs and weapons through mechanisms established by the two nations.Safadi and Al-Shaibani expressed satisfaction with the steady progress in the brotherly relations between Jordan and Syria in various fields, stressing the importance of continuing joint efforts to broaden cooperation in a manner that reflects the depth of ties and benefits both countries.The two ministers emphasized the need to further develop prospects for joint cooperation and reviewed operational steps to follow up on bilateral cooperation achieved in several vital sectors, including the economy, trade, transport, water, energy, defense, and security.Safadi and Al-Shaibani also tasked liaison officials in the foreign ministries of both countries with preparing for the second session of the Jordanian-Syrian Higher Coordination Council, which is set to be held soon in Amman, following the council's first meeting on May 20, 2025.During the meeting, Safadi reiterated Jordan's full support for the Syrian government's efforts toward reconstruction and recovery, stressing the importance of efforts that safeguard Syria's unity, security, stability, sovereignty, and the rights of all Syrians.The meeting also discussed the repercussions of the serious regional escalation and Iranian attacks on Arab countries, as well as prospects for restoring calm and promoting diplomacy as a path to strengthening security and stability.Safadi and Al-Shaibani reiterated their condemnation of what they described as unjustified Iranian attacks on Jordanian territory and on Gulf states.The two ministers also condemned the repeated Israeli strikes and interventions in Syria, describing them as a blatant violation of international law and Syrian sovereignty that threatens regional security and stability.They also called for Israel's immediate withdrawal to the lines stipulated in the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Syria and Israel.The ministers agreed to continue coordination and consultation at all levels, including bilateral and regional frameworks.