Sovereign Agentic AI For The Next Billion: Osmagent And Osmapi Launch The Definitive Indian Stack For Agentic Workflows

osmAPI and osmAgent form India's Sovereign AI Stack. osmAPI is a high-performance, INR-compliant gateway, while osmAgent provides a no-code orchestration layer for building AI workflows. With a secure visual permission system and native streaming of the Sarvam 105B model, it enables users to deploy safe AI coworkers-bringing multilingual, localized AI automation to India's next billion digital users.

MADURAI, INDIA - In a move that signals a tectonic shift for the Indian technology landscape, the team behind osmAPI today announced the public launch of osmAgent, a no-code autonomous orchestration platform designed to democratize the power of Agentic AI. Coupled with the robust infrastructure of osmAPI, this release establishes a fully sovereign, localized alternative to Western AI stacks, specifically optimized for the unique demands of the Indian digital economy.

In a global first, osmAgent has become the first agentic platform to natively stream the Sarvam 105B model-India's premier foundational Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) model-enabling high-reasoning, multilingual agentic workflows with unprecedented regional accuracy and speed.

The Evolution: From Static Chatbots to Autonomous Agents

The AI revolution of 2023-2024 was defined by "Chat." Users asked questions, and models provided answers. However, by 2025, the industry reached a consensus: the true value of AI lies not in what it can say, but in what it can do. This transition gave birth to two distinct movements that defined the early part of 2026: the "Router" and the "Agent."

1. The OpenRouter Legacy

In the West, OpenRouter became the gold standard for model aggregation. It solved the "fragmentation problem" by providing a single API gateway to access hundreds of models from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google. It allowed developers to build applications without being locked into a single provider.

However, for the Indian market, OpenRouter presented persistent hurdles: international credit card requirements, high latency due to US-centric server hops, and a lack of focus on regional Indian models like those from Sarvam or Krutrim.

2. The OpenClaw Phenomenon

While OpenRouter handled the "brain," the "hands" were provided by projects like OpenClaw (affectionately known as the "Space Lobster" in developer circles). OpenClaw went viral for its ability to actually execute tasks-organizing files, sending emails, and managing local system terminal commands.

Yet, as 2026 progressed, the "OpenClaw Security Nightmare" became a reality. Reports from Cisco and Kaspersky highlighted that OpenClaw's deep system access was a double-edged sword, often exposing private API keys and allowing for silent data exfiltration. Furthermore, its CLI-first (Command Line Interface) nature meant that it remained a tool for the "vibe-coding" elite, leaving 99% of non-technical workers behind.

3. The ClaudeCoWork Constraint

Simultaneously, Anthropic launched ClaudeCoWork, a polished, consumer-friendly agent. While it solved the usability problem, it reintroduced the "walled garden" problem. It was locked to the Claude ecosystem, required expensive "Max" tier subscriptions, and struggled with the nuance of Indian-specific workflows, such as local banking reconciliations or regional language document processing.

The Indian Answer: osmAPI & osmAgent

Recognizing this gap, the founders of osmAPI have built the first "Sovereign Stack" for India. This is not just an Indian clone of Western tools; it is a fundamental re-imagining of how an AI agent should function in a decentralized, multilingual, and mobile-first economy.

osmAPI: The Regional Backbone

osmAPI acts as the "OpenRouter for India." It provides developers and enterprises with a unified, high-performance gateway to all global frontier models, but with a local soul.



INR Billing & Compliance: Seamless integration with local payment systems, removing the friction of international transactions.

Edge Performance: Low-latency routing nodes localized within Indian data centers, ensuring that agentic loops (which require multiple round-trips to the model) are snappy and responsive. Model Diversity: Native support for India-first models alongside global giants, allowing for "Dynamic Routing" where the cheapest or most culturally aware model is selected for the task.



osmAgent: The Democratized Interface

If osmAPI is the engine, osmAgent is the cockpit. Designed specifically for those who are not developers, osmAgent competes directly with the likes of ClaudeCoWork but offers the raw capability of an OpenClaw without the security risks.

Unlike OpenClaw, which requires managing environments and terminals, osmAgent offers a intuitive web-first and messaging-first dashboard. It allows a business owner in Madurai or a marketing lead in Mumbai to say, "Organize my last 50 WhatsApp invoices into a GST-compliant spreadsheet and flag any missing TDS details," and watch as the agent executes the plan autonomously.

A Global First: Streaming Sarvam 105B

The centerpiece of today's announcement is the integration of the Sarvam 105B model. Released by Sarvam AI under the IndiaAI Mission, the 105B is a massive Mixture-of-Experts model trained specifically on the complexities of the Indian context, supporting all 22 official languages and "Hinglish" code-switching.

osmAgent is the first platform in the world to support native streaming for Sarvam 105B within an agentic loop.

This is a technical milestone of significant magnitude. Agentic workflows require high reasoning capabilities-the ability to plan, use tools, and correct errors in real-time. By streaming Sarvam 105B, osmAgent provides:



Hyper-Local Nuance: The agent doesn't just "translate" tasks; it understands the cultural and regulatory context of Indian business.

Computational Efficiency: Leveraging MoE architecture means that while the model has 105B parameters, it only activates ~10B per token, allowing osmAgent to provide "frontier-class" reasoning at a fraction of the cost of GPT-4o or Claude 3.5 Sonnet. Unmatched Context: With a 128k context window, osmAgent can ingest massive legal filings or technical manuals and perform agentic "deep research" across them in regional languages.



Security Without Complexity

In a direct response to the vulnerabilities found in OpenClaw, osmAgent introduces the "Visual Permission Layer." While OpenClaw often operates in a "black box" where it might accidentally delete files or exfiltrate data, osmAgent uses a human-in-the-loop toggle system.

The agent provides a real-time, visual breakdown of its plan:

"I am going to read these 5 files."

"I will then connect to your Gmail to draft a reply."

"I will ask for your final approval before hitting send."



This "Safe Autonomy" model ensures that even the most non-technical user can supervise their AI coworker with total confidence.

The Vision: AI by India, For the World

"We saw the global community getting excited about agents, but we also saw India being treated as an afterthought," says the founder. "osmAgent is our statement that the next billion AI users shouldn't have to choose between the 'Security Nightmare' of open-source CLI tools or the 'Walled Garden' of US-centric corporations. With osmAgent and osmAPI, we are providing a sovereign, high-performance, and incredibly simple way for anyone-from a solo entrepreneur to a massive enterprise-to put AI to work."

By moving the orchestration layer to the regional level and integrating powerhouse local models like Sarvam 105B, osmAgent is poised to become the operating system for the Indian AI era.

About osmAPI

osmAPI is an Indian AI infrastructure company dedicated to building high-performance, localized gateways for the next generation of AI applications. Based in Madurai, the company focuses on reducing latency, improving regional model accessibility, and simplifying the developer experience for the Indian tech ecosystem.

About osmAgent

osmAgent is an autonomous agent platform that allows non-developers to create and deploy "AI Coworkers" for everyday productivity. It bridges the gap between raw model power and real-world execution, offering a secure, no-code environment for task automation.