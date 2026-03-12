Northwest Family Law Attorney Mitchell Polonsky Nominated For KCBA Mentor Of The Year Award

MENAFN - GetNews)



Kirkland, WA - Northwest Family Law announced that attorney Mitchell Polonsky has been nominated for the King County Bar Association (KCBA) New Lawyers Division Mentor of the Year Award, recognizing his commitment to mentorship and professional development within the legal community.

The Mentor of the Year recognition honors attorneys who demonstrate outstanding dedication to guiding and supporting newer members of the legal profession. Through mentorship, leadership, and active involvement within the legal community, nominees help strengthen the profession and support the next generation of attorneys.

Mitchell Polonsky has been recognized for his commitment to mentorship and his contributions to the legal field through his work with colleagues and emerging attorneys.

The KCBA New Lawyers Division highlights individuals who go above and beyond in fostering professional growth, collaboration, and education within the legal community.

Recipients and nominees will be recognized during the King County Bar Association's Spring Soirée, an annual event celebrating leadership and service within the legal profession.

About Mitchell Polonsky

Mitchell Polonsky is an attorney with Northwest Family Law, where he represents clients in family law matters including divorce, custody, parenting plans, and related legal issues. He works closely with clients to navigate complex family law matters while providing practical and compassionate legal guidance.

For more information about Mitchell Polonsky and the legal services provided by Northwest Family Law, visit the attorney profile page on the Northwest Family Law website.