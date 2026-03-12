As Tax Deadline Nears, Experts Warn Investors May Be Leaving Depreciation Deductions Unclaimed

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Every year there are property owners who purchased or renovated real estate but never evaluated whether bonus depreciation applies, but in 2025 100% Bonus Depreciation is back,” said Rick Ruberg author of 100BonusDepreciation, an educational resource that helps investors understand accelerated depreciation strategies."With the tax deadline approaching, many real estate investors may be missing out on bonus depreciation, a strategy that allows large upfront deductions when paired with a cost segregation study. Even older properties may qualify through Form 3115, making it critical for owners to review depreciation strategies before filing.

Many Property Owners May Be Missing Out on Bonus Depreciation

With the federal tax filing deadline approaching, tax professionals are warning that many real estate investors may be overlooking one of the most powerful deductions available: bonus depreciation.

Bonus depreciation allows real estate investors and businesses to immediately deduct a large portion of qualifying asset costs rather than depreciating them over decades. When paired with a cost segregation study, this strategy can accelerate deductions for components such as flooring, appliances, electrical systems, and landscaping that would otherwise be written off over 27.5 or 39 years.

However, many investors file their returns without realizing these opportunities exist.

For real estate investors, the key is identifying assets within a building that qualify for shorter depreciation lives... typically 5, 7, or 15 years. A cost segregation study performs this analysis and can unlock substantial first-year deductions.

Even if a property has been owned for several years, investors may still be able to capture missed depreciation through a change in accounting method using IRS Form 3115.

Tax professionals note that with the filing deadline approaching, investors should review:



Rental properties purchased in recent years

Properties that underwent renovations or tenant improvements

Short-term rental properties or vacation rentals Commercial buildings that have never had a cost segregation study



Educational resources like 100BonusDepreciation provide guidance on how bonus depreciation works, how cost segregation studies accelerate deductions, and how investors can determine whether their properties qualify.

For many property owners, reviewing depreciation strategies before filing could mean the difference between claiming standard deductions and unlocking significantly larger tax benefits.

Investors looking to learn more about bonus depreciation and cost segregation strategies can visit for additional educational resources.

