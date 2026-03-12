Top Personal Injury Law Firm In St. Louis, MO Marks 12 Years Of Advocating For Injured Victims

St. Louis, MO - Longo Biggs Injury Law is celebrating 12 years of standing up for injured victims and their families across the St. Louis region. Since founding the firm in 2013, Doug Biggs and CD Longo have remained committed to a single guiding principle: that every injured person deserves legal representation that goes beyond paperwork and focuses on real, lasting outcomes.

Both St. Louis natives and St. Louis University Law School graduates, Biggs and Longo have known each other since high school. Their longstanding friendship and shared values form the backbone of a firm that prioritizes relationships as much as results. Longo Biggs Injury Law, the top personal injury law firm in St. Louis, MO, approaches every case with the understanding that behind every file is a person whose life has been fundamentally changed.

"Injuries affect people in ways that often go unnoticed by the outside world," says CD Longo. "After 12 years, we've made sure our clients feel heard, not just represented. That matters just as much as what happens in court."

The firm handles a broad range of serious injury cases. Doug Biggs, a leading car accident lawyer in St. Louis, MO, regularly represents victims of serious collisions involving negligent drivers, recovering compensation for medical expenses, lost income, and long-term care. The firm also handles traumatic brain injury cases; as a trusted brain injury lawyer in St. Louis, MO, Doug Biggs works to ensure the full neurological and psychological impact of a head injury is documented and factored into every claim.

When families face unimaginable loss, the firm steps forward. CD Longo, a wrongful death attorney in St. Louis, MO, guides grieving families through the legal process with compassion and determination, holding negligent parties fully accountable.

