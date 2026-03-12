Top Trial Lawyer In Santa Rosa, CA, Marks 43Rd Year Representing Clients Across Bay Area Federal And State Courts

Santa Rosa, CA - The Law Office of Richard Sax is proud to mark 47 years of dedicated legal practice, having served clients across federal and state courts throughout the Bay Area since 1978. With a practice spanning civil litigation, real estate, business law, criminal defense, and wills and trusts, Richard Sax has built a reputation for taking on difficult cases and seeing them through to resolution.

Colleagues and clients alike describe Richard Sax as a lawyer's lawyer - someone whose command of the law and courtroom presence command genuine respect. As a trial lawyer in Santa Rosa, CA, Richard is known for being civil and measured outside the courtroom, yet fiercely tenacious when advocating for his clients. "I take on difficult cases because my clients deserve someone who will not give up," says Richard Sax, Attorney.

Richard's career spans some of California's most challenging legal landscapes. As a civil litigation attorney in Santa Rosa, CA, he represented clients during the Great Recession's foreclosure crisis, ultimately earning a published opinion in the California Court of Appeal. His experience extends further, having pursued usurious lenders through courts in California, the Ninth Circuit, and New York State.

In the business arena, Richard has pursued justice at every level. As a business litigation attorney in Santa Rosa, CA, he has taken on multi-plaintiff "slumlord" cases - including one involving what was then the largest industrial park fire in Mendocino County history. His determination has never wavered, even when representing clients who were gravely ill or had passed away during the course of litigation.

Whether clients need a real estate attorney in Santa Rosa, CA or representation in any other area of law, the Law Office of Richard Sax delivers more than four decades of courtroom-tested experience. Serving clients throughout Santa Rosa and the greater Bay Area, Richard is ready to fight for your rights. Visit to schedule a consultation with an attorney known for never backing down.