Veyron Valve (Tianjin): Global Leading Valve Manufacturer Spotlights Innovations At VALVE WORLD EXPO 2026

As the global industrial landscape navigates complex challenges, from energy transition to supply chain resilience, the role of reliable and high-performance fluid control solutions has never been more critical. At the forefront of this evolution, Veyron Valve (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. proudly stands as a Global Leading Valve Manufacturer, poised to showcase its latest innovations at the prestigious VALVE WORLD EXPO 2026 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

This year, the company is moving forward with great ambition, having confirmed its participation in the Düsseldorf event. This premier exhibition, a beacon for the international valve industry, provides the perfect platform for Veyron Valve to demonstrate its commitment to quality, customization, and cutting-edge technology.

Core Strengths: Two Decades of Engineering Excellence

Veyron Valve's reputation as a leading manufacturer is built upon several foundational strengths that set it apart. With 20 years of professional valve manufacturing experience, Veyron Valve brings deep expertise in designing, manufacturing, and delivering high-quality, customized valve solutions for a demanding global market.

To date, we have successfully served over 100 foreign companies. Our prestigious list of collaborative partners includes industry leaders such as PEGLAR, DUVALCO, AVK, AMS, GROSS, KVANT, VALMATIC, EXION, and VALVA. This global footprint is a testament to our reliability and the trust placed in us by international brands.

Our success is anchored by our physical and technical infrastructure:

Strategic Location: Situated in Jinnan District, Tianjin, China, one of China's most important port cities, Veyron Valve benefits from unparalleled logistical advantages. Our proximity to major ports enables fast export capabilities and efficient shipment for international clients.

Professional Workforce: Our facility is powered by more than 100 dedicated workers and a technical service team of over 50 professionals. This team, including excellent after-sales service representatives, is equipped to take care of all client concerns.

Certified Quality: We hold the most vital certifications in the industry, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and CE certificates. We believe these are the most important credentials in the valve field. Furthermore, we are planning to apply for specialized certificates for marine seawater valves, aiming to obtain authoritative recognitions from BV, CCS, ABS, and DNV.

Comprehensive Product Matrix and Material Science

Veyron Valve offers a comprehensive portfolio designed for precision and durability. We have the capacity to produce products of all sizes to meet diverse industrial needs.

1. Diverse Valve Categories

Butterfly Valves: Including wafer, lug, and flanged types. These can be customized in sizes ranging from 2 inches to 88 inches (DN20-DN2200).

Check Valves: Essential for preventing backflow. Our range includes single-plate, dual-plate, tilting disc, and swing check valves, with sizes from 2 inches to 48 inches (DN25-DN1200).

Gate Valves: Known for excellent sealing capabilities. We offer Non-Rising Stem (NRS), Outside Screw and Yoke (OS&Y), wedge, and knife gate valves, with sizes from 1 inch to 96 inches (DN20-DN2400).

Additional Products: We also provide valve accessories such as chain wheels and hand wheels, as well as sluice gates, bolts, and nuts, all customizable to customer requirements.

2. Material Versatility and Customization

Understanding that different applications demand different materials, Veyron Valve works with an extensive range of options:

Body Materials: Ductile Iron (DI), Stainless Steel (SS), Carbon Steel, Bronze, Brass, and Aluminum.

Sealing Materials: EPDM, PTFE, FKM, and NBR.

Tailored Solutions: By matching specific materials to different media, we have developed more than 50 different solution schemes for various working conditions.

This commitment to customization ensures that Veyron valves are not just products, but engineered solutions. We provide flexibility in operation mechanisms, including bare shaft, hand lever, worm gear, electric, pneumatic, or hydraulic systems.

Global Project Footprint and Proven Reliability

Veyron Valve has rich experience in project engineering, water treatment, the chemical industry, and building construction. Our products are engineered to handle a broad spectrum of media, including water, gas, air, oil, steam, and various chemicals.

Our track record is highlighted by significant international success stories:

Singapore Sewage Project: We provided 2,000 units of wafer butterfly valves for municipal sewage pipeline systems.

African Reservoir Project: We successfully delivered DN1000 sluice gates for a major reservoir in Africa.

2025 Malaysia Milestone: In 2025, we completed a major Valve Replacement Project for the Malaysia Water Corporation. The project was a resounding success, and we received significant praise from the customers for our professional technical team and excellent service

Whether it is municipal water supply, harsh marine environments, or complex petrochemical processing, Veyron Valve is professionally capable of undertaking large, medium, and small-scale projects both at home and abroad.

VALVE WORLD EXPO 2026: The Ultimate Industry Gathering

The VALVE WORLD EXPO is unequivocally the world's leading professional trade fair for industrial valves, seals, and related components. Originating from the industrial heartland of Düsseldorf, Germany, this biennial event has grown into a powerful global series. The 2026 edition, scheduled for December 1st to 3rd at the Düsseldorf Exhibition Centre, promises to be an indispensable gathering.

What Attendees Can Expect

The core of the expo lies in its comprehensive display of cutting-edge solutions for the entire industrial valve ecosystem. Attendees can expect to explore:

Diverse Industrial Valves: From standard gate, globe, and check valves to highly specialized control and safety valves.

Advanced Actuators: The intelligence behind modern valve operation, including electric, pneumatic, and smart digital actuators.

Sealing Technologies: Latest innovations in gaskets, packing, and sealing materials to prevent leakage.

Holistic Systems: Beyond valves, the exhibition includes pumps, compressors, and piping products.

Digitalization: Software for valve design, simulation, and predictive maintenance.

Target Industries and Networking

The expo is curated to attract a highly specialized audience, including engineers, technical specialists, and procurement managers. These experts converge from industries such as:

Oil & Gas: Solutions for upstream, midstream, and downstream operations.

Chemical & Petrochemical: Corrosion-resistant valves for complex processes.

Power Generation: Conventional thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy sectors.

Shipbuilding: Robust valves for harsh marine environments.

Water Treatment: Solutions for municipal water, wastewater, and desalination.

The Valve World Conference: Knowledge Exchange

A significant highlight of the expo is the co-located Valve World Conference. This forum provides an unparalleled opportunity for professional development. Experts from around the globe will present on:

Technical Innovations: Breakthrough designs and manufacturing processes.

Digitalization Trends: Integration of IoT, AI, and advanced analytics in maintenance.

Sustainability: The role of fluid control in supporting cleaner energy and reducing emissions.

The Future: Veyron's Commitment to Innovation

The industrial valve market is experiencing significant shifts driven by sustainability and digitalization. Veyron Valve is actively addressing these trends:

Sustainability: Our focus on high-integrity sealing and precise flow control addresses the demand for reduced fugitive emissions.

Digital Integration: While we currently offer robust electric and pneumatic actuation, we are moving toward increased integration with smart digital communication protocols.

New Energy: Our material expertise positions us to serve the burgeoning hydrogen economy and carbon capture projects.

Conclusion: Partner with Veyron Valve

Against the backdrop of global industry transformation, Veyron Valve (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. is not merely a participant but a pivotal innovator. We are always ready to face greater challenges. By combining advanced manufacturing with a customer-centric approach, Veyron Valve is poised to continue its growth as a global leader in fluid control technology. Whatever your requirements, we are dedicated to tailoring the perfect solution for you.

We invite all attendees of VALVE WORLD EXPO 2026 to visit our stand and discover the Veyron difference. Our professional technical team and after-sales service representatives are ready to take care of all your concerns.

