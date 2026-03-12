Zero Leakage, Low Maintenance: Veyronvalve Butterfly Valves A New Choice For Fluid Control Among Customers Across Multiple Industries

MENAFN - GetNews) 1. Starting from Customer Needs: What Problems Do We Solve?

1.1 Zero Leakage Guarantee to Eliminate Safety and Loss IssuesAdopting EPDM seals, the valves can still maintain sealing performance even after 100,000 on-off tests. Whether it is for clean water transportation in municipal water treatment or corrosive media in the chemical industry, leakage can be effectively prevented.

1.2 Low-Maintenance Design to Reduce Downtime· The valve body is made of 316 stainless steel (with cast iron/carbon steel options available to suit different budgets), which enhances corrosion and wear resistance.· Bearings are made of self-lubricating materials, eliminating the need for regular lubricant addition. The maintenance interval is 6 times longer than that of traditional valves.

1.3 Intelligent Adaptability to Reduce Energy Consumption and Operational DifficultyThe valves support manual, pneumatic, and electric actuation methods. The electric operation is equipped with an IoT module, enabling remote monitoring of valve opening/closing status and pressure data, as well as setting up automatic start/stop functions.

2. Multi-Industry Coverage – Where There is a Need, There is a Suitable Solution

2.1 Fluid control needs vary significantly across different industries a combination of customization and standardization, our butterfly valves have served over 200 customers worldwide.

2.2 Municipal Water TreatmentTargeting the high-flow requirements of waterworks and sewage treatment plants, we offer models ranging from DN50 to DN2000. These valves are resistant to sediment wear and suitable for scenarios such as raw water transportation, sewage treatment, and chemical dosing.

2.3 Petrochemical IndustryWith a temperature resistance range of -40°C to 300°C and a pressure rating of ANSI Class 150-600, the valves are suitable for working conditions involving crude oil, solvents, high-temperature steam, and more.

3. More Than Just Butterfly Valves – We Are Customers' "Fluid Control Partners"

We do not provide valves with the "best parameters" in absolute terms; instead, we only offer the most suitable solutions for customers. Veyron's butterfly valves are not merely a product upgrade, but a reconstruction of fluid control solutions from the customer's perspective. Currently, this series of butterfly valves has obtained international certifications including ISO 9001 and CE, enabling them to meet industry standards in different regions around the world. If you are currently facing issues such as valve leakage, high maintenance costs, or difficulty in adapting to working conditions, please contact us immediately to get an exclusive customized solution.