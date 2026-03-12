‌2025 China Animal Husbandry Expo: Global Hub For Livestock Innovation

MENAFN - GetNews) Xinbaiqin to Spotlight Electrified Farming Logistics Solutions at Premier Industry Event

The 22nd China Animal Husbandry Expo 2025 & China International Animal Husbandry Expo will grandly launch on ‌May 19-21 at Qingdao World Expo City‌, showcasing the theme ‌"Innovate. Empower. Lead"‌ across 180,000 m2of exhibition space, which will comprehensively cover products, technologies, and services across the entire global livestock industry chain. With ‌8,200 booths‌ hosting 1,500+ exhibitors from 25 countries, the event anticipates ‌240,000+ attendees‌, including ‌30% international delegates‌ from key markets such as the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam.

‌Xinbaiqin Special Vehicle Co., Ltd.‌, as China's pioneering innovator (ISO 14001-Certified) in agricultural and livestock logistics vehicles, will debut its cutting-edge truck models and proprietary technologies at the expo in Hall N4's Large Enterprise Zone (Booth 4N03). ‌Since 2008, the Ningbo-based innovator has equipped 100+ farms across 10 countries with intelligent transport solutions‌, notably pioneering Asia's first electric auger conveying feed transport truck in 2018.

Decarbonizing Agriculture Through Engineering Excellence‌Visitors will experience Xinbaiqin's Next-Generation Smart Transport Truck‌, featuring: 1.High Powertrain‌: 450km single-charge range for livestock feed transporters 2.EcoTank System‌: 99% feed discharge efficiency with zero cross-contamination 3.FarmConnect Telematics‌: Real-time temperature/capacity monitoring via 5G IoT

‌Global Impact, Local Expertise‌With ‌100+ patents‌ and ‌R&D centers in Cixi (Zhejiang)‌, Xinbaiqin dominates niche markets:‌#1 in China's electric feed truck sales (68% market share)‌‌ Zero Critical Failure‌ record across 12M operational hours

‌Event Spotlight‌Beyond product displays, Xinbaiqin engineers will launch its new logo and host ‌live demos of autonomous feed discharging systems‌ and ‌VIP roundtables on livestock logistics‌.

‌Join the Transport Revolution‌Discover how Xinbaiqin's ‌"Green Wheels, Smart Fields"‌ initiative is rewriting the rules of agricultural logistics. Please contact us to schedule exclusive booth tours.

‌Event Details‌‌Venue‌: Qingdao World Expo City‌ Booth‌: 4N03‌ Dates‌: May 19-21, 2025

We cordially invite you to explore Xinbaiqin's breakthroughs‌ and collaborate on shaping the future of livestock transportation industry!