The M120 Pro is a professional UAV-mounted loudspeaker designed for long-range aerial broadcasting. Featuring dual communication links (4G LTE and analog) and delivering a powerful 124 dB sound pressure level, the system enables clear voice transmission at distances up to 500 meters. Its lightweight structure and quick-release mounting mechanism make it easy to deploy on a wide range of UAV platforms for emergency response, public safety, and aerial communication missions.

Key Features

● Powerful Long-Range Broadcasting

  • Maximum volume 124 dB @1 m

  • Effective broadcast distance up to 500 m

  • Directional sound projection 80° × 50° (H × V)

  • Ensures clear message delivery over wide areas

● Dual-Link Communication System

  • LTE 4G network link

  • Analog communication backup

  • Ensures stable broadcasting in complex environments

● Multiple Broadcasting Modes

The M120 Pro supports several flexible audio broadcasting methods:

  • Real-time voice broadcasting

  • Playback of recorded audio

  • Audio file playback

  • Text-to-speech (TTS) broadcasting

  • Multi-dialect voice support

Supported audio format: WAV

● Lightweight & Quick Deployment

  • Net weight: 691 g

  • Dimensions: 142.7 × 95.2 × 201.6 mm

  • Quick-release mounting mechanism

  • Compatible with multiple UAV platforms

● Industrial-Grade Construction

  • Material: ABS+PC / PP / Aluminum Alloy

  • Operating temperature: -10°C ~ +40°C

  • Adjustable pitch angle: 0° ~ 80°

Typical Applications

  • Public safety announcements

  • Emergency command and evacuation guidance

  • Search and rescue operations

  • Traffic control and urban management

  • Disaster response communication

  • Event security and crowd management

For more information, please check the product page of M120 Pro 500m 4G & Analog Dual-Link UAV Loudspeaker

