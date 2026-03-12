M120 Pro 500M 4G & Analog Dual-Link UAV Loudspeaker

The M120 Pro is a professional UAV-mounted loudspeaker designed for long-range aerial broadcasting. Featuring dual communication links (4G LTE and analog) and delivering a powerful 124 dB sound pressure level, the system enables clear voice transmission at distances up to 500 meters. Its lightweight structure and quick-release mounting mechanism make it easy to deploy on a wide range of UAV platforms for emergency response, public safety, and aerial communication missions.

