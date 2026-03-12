M120 Pro 500M 4G & Analog Dual-Link UAV Loudspeaker
The M120 Pro is a professional UAV-mounted loudspeaker designed for long-range aerial broadcasting. Featuring dual communication links (4G LTE and analog) and delivering a powerful 124 dB sound pressure level, the system enables clear voice transmission at distances up to 500 meters. Its lightweight structure and quick-release mounting mechanism make it easy to deploy on a wide range of UAV platforms for emergency response, public safety, and aerial communication missions.
Key Features
● Powerful Long-Range Broadcasting
Maximum volume 124 dB @1 m
Effective broadcast distance up to 500 m
Directional sound projection 80° × 50° (H × V)
Ensures clear message delivery over wide areas
● Dual-Link Communication System
LTE 4G network link
Analog communication backup
Ensures stable broadcasting in complex environments
● Multiple Broadcasting Modes
The M120 Pro supports several flexible audio broadcasting methods:
Real-time voice broadcasting
Playback of recorded audio
Audio file playback
Text-to-speech (TTS) broadcasting
Multi-dialect voice support
Supported audio format: WAV
● Lightweight & Quick Deployment
Net weight: 691 g
Dimensions: 142.7 × 95.2 × 201.6 mm
Quick-release mounting mechanism
Compatible with multiple UAV platforms
● Industrial-Grade Construction
Material: ABS+PC / PP / Aluminum Alloy
Operating temperature: -10°C ~ +40°C
Adjustable pitch angle: 0° ~ 80°
Typical Applications
Public safety announcements
Emergency command and evacuation guidance
Search and rescue operations
Traffic control and urban management
Disaster response communication
Event security and crowd management
For more information, please check the product page of M120 Pro 500m 4G & Analog Dual-Link UAV Loudspeaker
