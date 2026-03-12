Lazure Digital Inc. Appoints Marc Livingood As Chief Operating Officer To Strengthen Operations And Drive Company Growth

MENAFN - GetNews) Lazure Digital Inc. names Marc Livingood as chief operating officer, bringing experienced leadership to guide operations as the company expands its presence in the U.S. market.

Lazure Digital Inc., a technology company headquartered in Casper, Wyoming, today announced the appointment of Marc Livingood as chief operating officer. The appointment comes as the company enters a new phase of growth and works to build the operational infrastructure needed to support an expanding client base across the United States. In this role, Livingood will oversee day-to-day operations, lead cross-functional teams, and implement the systems and processes required to scale the business effectively.

"We are at a stage where operational leadership is not just important - it is essential," said Daniel Cuadra, CEO and Founder of Lazure Digital Inc. "Marc brings the experience, discipline, and clarity of thinking that this role demands. His appointment is a direct investment in our ability to deliver consistent, high-quality service to every client we work with."

Marc Livingood joins Lazure Digital Inc. with a strong background in operations management and organizational development. Throughout his career, Livingood has built operational frameworks for growing companies, managed large cross-functional teams, and implemented process improvements that have led to measurable gains in efficiency and service quality. He is known for his hands-on management style and his ability to translate strategic goals into clear, executable operational plans.

Prior to joining Lazure Digital Inc., Livingood held operational leadership roles in which he was responsible for scaling business processes, managing vendor relationships, and building internal reporting and accountability systems. His work has consistently focused on creating structures that allow organizations to grow without sacrificing the quality or consistency of their service delivery.

"Strong operations are what allow a company to grow without losing its identity," said Livingood. "At Lazure Digital Inc., the foundation is already there - clear values, a strong culture, and a team that is committed to doing the work well. My job is to build the operational layer that lets all of that scale."

The appointment of a chief operating officer represents a deliberate step in Lazure Digital Inc.'s broader organizational development strategy. As the company grows its client base and expands into new service areas, having a dedicated operations leader ensures that internal systems, team coordination, and client service standards keep pace with that growth.

Cuadra noted that the decision to bring on a COO was driven by the company's commitment to maintaining a high standard of service as it scales.

"Growth creates complexity, and complexity requires structure," said Cuadra. "Marc's role is to make sure that as we grow, every part of the business continues to operate with the same level of care and accountability that we hold ourselves to today."

Livingood will be based in Casper, Wyoming, working closely with the company's leadership team to align operations with strategic priorities and ensure that the organization has the capacity to meet the demands of its expanding client base.

About Lazure Digital Inc.

Lazure Digital Inc. is a U.S.-based technology company headquartered in Casper, Wyoming, and founded by Daniel Cuadra. The company serves individuals and businesses across the United States with a focus on transparency, reliability, and consistent service delivery. Lazure Digital Inc. is committed to building long-term relationships with its clients based on trust, clear communication, and operational excellence.