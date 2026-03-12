MENAFN - GetNews) Following international headlines about Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, seeking treatment at a Swiss clinic for a reported $445,000, addiction treatment resource guide Rehab-In has published the most comprehensive investigation to date into the world of ultra-luxury rehabilitation. The report includes exclusive video footage from inside the facility, a detailed cost breakdown, and expert analysis of what the staggering price tag actually buys.

The investigation, available at , reveals that the six-figure monthly fee at Paracelsus Recovery provides clients with a dedicated team of over 15 specialists-including a psychiatrist, a live-in therapist, and a nutritional scientist-operating on a revolutionary "one client at a time" model.

"What our investigation found is that the premium isn't for luxury amenities, but for absolute clinical intensity combined with absolute privacy," says Jennifer Miller, LCSW, Rehab-In's clinical content director. "You're essentially hiring an entire hospital department to work exclusively on your case for 30 days. The video footage shows a level of discretion and personalized care that is simply unattainable in any traditional treatment setting."

The Rehab-In report provides a granular, head-to-head comparison of the world's most expensive rehabs, analyzing key differentiators:

. Exclusive Video Tour: A rare look inside the private penthouse clinic on Lake Zürich.

. Detailed Cost Breakdown: A line-by-line analysis of the $445,000 monthly fee.

. Clinical Intensity: Paracelsus provides over 60 hours of one-on-one therapy per week, compared to 15-20 hours (mostly group) at standard facilities.

. Head-to-Head Comparison: A detailed table comparing Paracelsus Recovery with its $550,000/month rival, The Kusnacht Practice.

By publishing this deep dive, Rehab-In aims to provide transparency into a secretive but influential sector of the healthcare industry, helping individuals and families understand the clinical case for and against ultra-luxury treatment.

For the full analysis, exclusive video, and detailed comparison tables, view the complete guide at: .

About Rehab-In

Rehab-In is a leading independent resource for addiction treatment information, providing expert-reviewed guides, facility rankings, and verified patient reviews to help individuals and families make informed decisions about recovery. Based in Los Angeles, Rehab-In serves as a comprehensive directory covering rehabilitation centers across the United States and internationally.