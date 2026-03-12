Families Rights Matter2 Unveils Comprehensive 10-Point HIPAA Reform Platform To Transform National Mental Health Crisis Response And Strengthen Family Inclusion

MENAFN - GetNews) A leading advocacy organization dedicated to mental health reform has unveiled a comprehensive 10-point platform to reform the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) to better serve families and individuals facing mental health crises. This initiative seeks to address critical gaps in current laws that often hinder family involvement, patient safety, and effective crisis response.

The proposed reforms emphasize mandatory family communication during mental health emergencies, shifting from the current HIPAA provisions that merely allow but do not require providers to share information with families. This change aims to ensure families are promptly notified when a loved one is in crisis or unable to make safe decisions. To support this, the platform calls for standardized national HIPAA training for clinicians to eliminate confusion and over-restriction of family involvement.

Recognizing the challenges adults face during psychiatric crises, the platform advocates for updated consent rules that create emergency exceptions. These exceptions would allow temporary family involvement when individuals are clearly not in their right mind, addressing the current assumption that all adults are capable decision-makers regardless of their mental state.

Safety updates to families during psychiatric emergencies are another critical reform. Hospitals would be required to provide essential information on patients' status and safety, a practice often denied under current regulations. Additionally, clinicians would have a duty to consider and document family input regarding danger signs, medical history, medication, and behavioral patterns, ensuring that valuable insights from loved ones inform treatment decisions.

The platform also calls for a clear national definition of“incapacity” to standardize decisions during mental health crises, reducing inconsistent outcomes caused by subjective interpretations. Furthermore, it proposes expanding HIPAA protections to cover modern crisis response systems such as 988 crisis lines, mobile crisis teams, and mental health apps, which currently fall outside the law's scope.

Addressing systemic issues, the reforms include mandatory state intervention after repeated crisis holds to prevent individuals from cycling through emergency care without long-term support. The platform also demands that every police department establish dedicated mental health crisis response units, allowing trained specialists to handle psychiatric emergencies while officers focus on crime.

Finally, the initiative calls for mental health treatment units in all jails and prisons to stabilize individuals in crisis, ensure continuity of care, and enhance community safety, especially when hospitals are at capacity.

Families Rights Matter2 positions this platform as a national movement for mental health crisis reform, advocating for family rights, patient safety, and community well-being. The organization aims to build national credibility, grow its petition base, and attract lobbying partners to drive these essential changes in mental health law and crisis response systems.