Catapult Learning Enhances High-Impact Tutoring Program With Expanded Virtual Delivery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult Learning, a division of FullBloom that provides academic intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in K-12 schools, today announced an enhancement to its established high-impact tutoring program through expanded, integrated virtual delivery alongside its in-person model.

The hybrid solution builds on Catapult Learning's research-aligned high-impact tutoring model and reflects direct feedback from districts seeking greater flexibility in how high-impact tutoring is delivered across in-person, virtual and hybrid settings. The model also enables faster program launch, helping districts address their most urgent academic needs without lengthy implementation timelines.

By further integrating virtual instruction into its existing approach, Catapult Learning makes it easier for districts to deploy high-impact tutoring aligned to staffing, scheduling and student needs across any district setting including in underserved, hard-to-staff and geographically dispersed communities.

“Our virtual online model reflects the same quality, consistency, and instructional strength that define our in-person high-impact tutoring programs,” said Devon Wible, vice president of teaching and learning for Catapult Learning.“Districts are asking for flexible ways to serve more students without sacrificing instructional quality. This enhancement allows us to integrate virtual high-impact tutoring seamlessly into our proven model while preserving the core elements that drive student growth.”

As part of this enhancement, Catapult Learning's virtual high-impact tutoring includes live, one-to-one or small-group instruction delivered a minimum of three times per week during the school day. Sessions run 15 to 30 minutes for children in grades K-5 and up to 40 minutes for those in grades 6-12. Students work with consistent tutors, with all sessions tracked in Catapult Learning's integrated platform that captures attendance, skill mastery, and real-time progress monitoring. Tutors administer progress checks every two to three weeks to support data-driven instruction and ensure alignment with Catapult Learning's instructional standards.

The same quality assurance practices that define Catapult Learning's in-person tutoring are embedded throughout virtual implementation. The expert Catapult Learning team provides up to 40 hours of training and regularly observes tutors to provide ongoing coaching and feedback, while weekly internal data reviews track attendance, skill mastery, and overall program fidelity. This team uses a state-of-the-art tutor management system to support all technical needs in real time to make sure every minute is used for instruction.

“As we continue to strengthen and expand our high-impact tutoring program, our focus remains on helping more students make measurable academic gains,” Wible said.

Catapult Learning offers high-impact tutoring sessions available before, during, and after school, including weekends. The company provides all necessary instructional materials for tutors and students.

About Catapult Learning

Catapult Learning, a division of FullBloom, provides academic intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in K-12 schools, executed by a team of experienced coaches. Our professional development services strengthen the capacity of teachers and leaders to raise and sustain student achievement. Our academic intervention programs support struggling learners with instruction tailored to the unique needs of each student. Across the country, Catapult Learning partners with 500+ school districts to produce positive outcomes that promote academic and professional growth.

