Aeroflow Health Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certificationtm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ASHEVILLE, N.C., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health is proud to be CertifiedTM by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Aeroflow Health. This year, 88% of employees said it's a great place to work, which is 31 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture.“By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Aeroflow Health stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

“We're honored to continue being recognized as a Great Place To Work, but more importantly, we're grateful for our entire team whose consistent dedication to our core values makes this possible,” said Casey Hite, CEO of Aeroflow Health.“Aeroflow remains committed to upholding the supportive and innovative culture we've built as we continue breaking down barriers to healthcare access across the nation.”

This recognition follows Aeroflow's continued commitment to its employees' parenting journeys, a healthy work-life balance, and family-friendly workspaces. It follows the company's recent achievements of being ranked #12 on The Healthcare Technology Report's Top 50 Healthcare Technology Companies, and being named #1 for Growth among midsize companies on Computerworld's Best Places to Work in IT 2026 list.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Aeroflow Health

Aeroflow Health is a leading provider of durable medical equipment and health services, headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, and consists of an extensive catalog of solutions, including Aeroflow Breastpumps, Aeroflow Diabetes, Aeroflow Sleep and Aeroflow Urology. Committed to improving quality of life through innovative solutions, Aeroflow Health partners with healthcare providers and communities to offer comprehensive medical equipment and supplies, ensuring patients receive the care they need when they need it most. For more information, visit

About Great Place to Work CertificationTM

Great Place To Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive“employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work ®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For AllTM Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

