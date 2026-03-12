ONTARIO ENGLISH CATHOLIC TEACHERS' ASSOCIATION ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) will be holding its Annual General Meeting Saturday, March 14, to Monday, March 16 at the Westin Harbour Castle Hotel, Metropolitan Ballroom, 1 Harbour Square, Toronto.

Media are invited to hear OECTA President René Jansen in de Wal address the assembly.

On Saturday, March 14 at 8:30 a.m.

President Jansen in de Wal will be available for questions following his address.

More than 600 participants will attend the Annual General Meeting as representatives of OECTA's 45,000 members. Over the course of the three-day meeting, delegates will hear from guest speakers and attend to the business of the Association.

-30-

OECTA represents the 45,000 passionate and qualified teachers in Ontario's publicly funded English Catholic schools, from Kindergarten to Grade 12.

CONTACT: Michelle Despault Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association 416-925-2493 x 509...