Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Commends Senator Gallego For USMCA Leadership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) commends Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) for his leadership in calling for a strategic review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the cornerstone of free trade, investment, and economic collaboration in North America.

In a letter to President Donald Trump and USTR Jamieson Greer, Senator Gallego urged the administration to prioritize revitalizing American manufacturing, supporting port of entry infrastructure and local economic development along the southern border, and addressing the root economic causes of illegal immigration to the U.S. Senator Gallego argued the administration must push to revise USMCA to encourage reshoring and investment in the U.S. manufacturing industry, prevent China from unfairly exploiting North American supply chains to access a backdoor to the U.S. market, and improving labor standards across all signatory countries to protect American workers and help eliminate irregular migration pushes in Mexico. Senator Gallego also emphasized the need to modernize ports of entry and cross-border infrastructure to support logistics, trade, and local economies across the southern border.

Javier Palomarez, USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:

“Senator Gallego understands that the strength of the American economy is deeply tied to that of our neighbors to the north and south. The Senator also understands that, just as small businesses form the backbone of our economy, the USMCA is the backbone of nearly $2 trillion in annual trade across our continent, and countless American small businesses and their employees depend on the seamless movement of goods, services, and investment across North America. Renewing USMCA, updating rules of origin requirements to counter Chinese supply chain incursions, and improving border infrastructure will help build a more resilient regional economy that can continue to compete with China and the world. I commend Senator Gallego for his leadership, and I call on President Trump and Ambassador Greer to productively engage with Canada and Mexico and renew USMCA without delay. The 4.5 million Hispanic-owned businesses across America depend on the opportunities for growth, innovation, and long-term continental economic partnership that USMCA provides.”

The USHBC looks forward to engaging with the administration and members of Congress across the aisle to ensure that the upcoming review strengthens American competitiveness while protecting the interests of American small businesses.

