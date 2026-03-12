Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Is Investigating Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ: DSGR) For Potential Violations Of The Federal Securities Laws And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (“DSG” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: DSGR) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On March 5, 2026, DSG announced its full year and fourth quarter 2025 financial results. On a related earnings call, DSG's CEO Bryan King said that the Company had“navigated challenging headwinds in 2025... including those driven by fluid tariffs.” Just months earlier, at a November 18, 2025 conference, CFO Ron Knutson had stated that DSG could“plan around” the impact of tariffs, describing the Company as“in a pretty good place around the tariff side.”

If you suffered a loss in DSG, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys Andrea Farah at (914) 733-7256 or via email to ... or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. at (914) 733-7278 or via email at ....

