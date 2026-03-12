Staythevillages Launches Vacation Rental Platform For The Villages, FL

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- StayTheVillages ( ), a vacation rental listing platform built for The Villages, Florida, launched this month. The platform operates on a flat monthly subscription with no booking commissions and includes AI-powered tools designed for The Villages' 30-day minimum rental market.

The Villages is America's fastest-growing metro area with more than 150,000 residents and 80,000-plus homes spread across three counties in Central Florida. Every winter, thousands of snowbirds from the Northeast and Midwest arrive looking for furnished monthly rentals. An estimated 750 active short-term rentals currently serve this seasonal demand, which peaks between November and April.

The community's deed restrictions require a minimum 30-day rental period, creating a rental market distinct from typical vacation destinations. StayTheVillages was designed specifically around that longer-stay model.

The vacation rental listing platform organizes properties within more than 100 village neighborhood sections. Each listing receives a dedicated page with neighborhood-level visibility, allowing renters to search by specific village location.

Property owners who list their property on the platform gain access to AI-powered tools for writing listing descriptions, selecting seasonal pricing, and enhancing property photos. The platform also provides digital lease agreements with built-in ID verification, digital guest guidebooks covering check-in instructions and local information, automated messaging for renter inquiries, and a cleaner coordination system where cleaning crews submit verification photos after turnovers.

StayTheVillages operates on a flat-fee subscription. Owners pay a monthly rate and retain their full rental income with no per-booking fees.

The platform also includes a referral program that provides $50 in account credit to both the referring owner and the new subscriber.

StayTheVillages is offering a 50% introductory discount for property owners who sign up during the launch period. Pricing details and plan options are available at .

The platform was built by Jamie Budesky, whose family owns rental property in The Villages and operates Pine Ridge Campground, a 141-site campground in Central Pennsylvania.