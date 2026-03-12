How Food Can Bind Cultures In The Melting Pot Of Diversity

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) As the sun slipped behind the minarets of the Jama Masjid on a recent evening in Old Delhi, a crowd began gathering in the narrow lanes and bylanes that had suddenly come alive with the sounds and scents of the season. The call to prayer had just faded, and in the joyful rush that followed, the streets transformed into a tapestry of diversity.

A Sikh family queued for kebabs beside a group of Christian college students discussing animatedly about which stall served the best haleem. A Hindu couple shared a plate of dates with a Muslim snack vendor who also insisted they taste his freshly-fried samosas. The day's fast for Muslims had ended, but what came alive was a glimpse of India itself, this time food being the cultural binding factor.

The Holy Month of Ramadan is a month of fasting and prayer for Muslims. But at the end of the daily fast, food becomes a language of belonging. It's when neighbourhoods awaken at dusk and the country's remarkable diversity finds expression in its kitchens and bazaars. From the historic lanes of Delhi to the coastal kitchens of Kerala, the culinary traditions of Ramadan tell a story not only of faith, but of coexistence.

In Delhi, the epicentre of Ramadan food culture is arguably the bustling lanes around Jama Masjid. As twilight deepens, grills begin to hiss and crackle, their smoke carrying the scent of marinated meats and fragrant spices. Vendors deftly turn skewers of seekh kebabs while giant cauldrons bubble with slow-cooked Nihari. Plates arrive piled high with flaky parathas, tangy chutneys and slices of onion sprinkled with chaat masala.

Yet the crowd here is rarely defined by religious identity. Office workers from nearby Connaught Place, tourists weaving through the crowd with cameras and curiosity, Christian, Hindu and Sikh families all come simply to soak in the energy of the evening. The experience is as much cultural as culinary. Ramadan in these areas is rarely confined to one community instead becoming a shared celebration.

Travel east to Kolkata and a similar story unfolds in the vibrant food stretch of Zakaria Street. During Ramadan, this historic lane turns into one of the most exciting night food markets in India. Under overhanging lights, crowds of different faiths move from stall to stall, sampling delicacies that appear almost exclusively during this month.

The star attraction is Haleem. A rich, slow-cooked blend of wheat, lentils, spices and meat, it is allowed to simmer for hours until it becomes a silky, deeply nourishing stew. Nearby, stalls sell crisp malpuas dripping with syrup, fragrant biryanis, and bowls of the festive dessert Sheer Khurma. The clatter of ladles against metal pots blends with laughter, bargaining and the hum of conversation in Bengali, Hindi, Urdu and English.

What makes Zakaria Street special is the democratic nature of its crowd gathered here, united by curiosity and appetite. For many non-Muslim Kolkatans, visiting Zakaria Street during Ramadan has become a cherished annual ritual.

Further south, in Hyderabad, Ramadan nights unfold with a grandeur that feels almost cinematic. The historic Charminar district glows under rows of lights as markets remain open deep into the night. Perfume sellers, bangle merchants and food vendors create a carnival atmosphere where faith and festivity coexist in perfect harmony.

Here too, food takes centre stage. Massive pots of Hyderabadi haleem, once considered a royal dish, are stirred constantly to achieve the perfect consistency. Families linger over plates of kebabs and biryani, while children clutch cups of falooda as they wander through the lively markets.

Travel to the southern coast and Ramadan acquires yet another flavour in the kitchens of Kerala. Here, and particularly on the Malabar coast, the iftar table reflects centuries of maritime connections with Arabia and Southeast Asia. Instead of kebabs and haleem, one finds delicate rice breads like Pathiri, spicy meat curries, and snacks such as Unnakaya - ripe bananas mashed and used as a pouch to hold sweetened grated coconut and chopped nuts, then fried to golden perfection.

In many Malabar homes, the iftar meal is enjoyed with neighbours and friends of all faiths. Dishes are exchanged, relatives drop in unannounced, and guests of different communities welcomed with the warmth of long-standing tradition. It is not uncommon for Hindu or Christian friends and neighbours to join the meal, just as Muslim families would participate in Onam or Christmas feasts.

Such moments reveal something essential about India. In a country of immense diversity, festivals often become shared spaces rather than exclusive ones. During Ramadan, food becomes the bridge connecting cultures and communities.

The result is a sensory tapestry that defines the Indian Ramadan experience - one that underscores the fact that the rich flavours of unity thrive in the melting pot of diversity.

The author is a writer at Milaybami.