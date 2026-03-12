DP World Posts Record $24.4 Billion Revenue For 2025

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai-based global logistics giant DP World reported record financial results for 2025, underlining the strength of its diversified global operations despite a volatile geopolitical and trade environment.

The company announced that revenue rose 22 per cent year-on-year to $24.4 billion, while adjusted Ebitda increased 18 per cent to $6.4 billion, delivering a robust margin of 26.3 per cent. Strong growth across its Ports & Terminals and Logistics businesses helped drive the performance.

Group profit climbed 32.2 per cent to $1.96 billion, supported by higher cargo volumes, improved pricing and disciplined cost management. Operating cash flow also strengthened, rising 14 per cent to $6.3 billion, reflecting the company's ability to generate strong earnings even as global supply chains continue to adjust to geopolitical shifts.

Total gross container throughput across the group's global portfolio increased 5.8 per cent to 93.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), highlighting continued resilience in international trade flows and DP World's expanding role as a critical logistics hub operator.

Essa Kazim, chairman of DP World, said the results demonstrate the company's resilience and strategic positioning in an increasingly complex global trade environment.

“In an environment defined by heightened uncertainty and changing trade dynamics, our diversified portfolio, disciplined capital allocation and focus on high-yield cargo enabled us to deliver resilient earnings and strong cash flow,” Kazim said.“These results reflect the strength of our integrated platform and our ability to adapt as supply chains reconfigure.”

The company's logistics and trade platform strategy also gained momentum during the year as DP World continued to integrate services across its global network of ports, logistics parks, marine services and supply chain solutions.

According to Group CEO Yuvraj Narayan, the company's Ports & Terminals business delivered particularly strong results, supported by healthy container volumes and improved pricing.

“Like-for-like revenue per TEU increased by 8.5 per cent, reflecting improved yield and disciplined cost management,” Narayan said.

He added that the company further strengthened its integrated logistics capabilities by consolidating its marine services operations under a single DP World brand, reinforcing its position as a fully integrated global logistics provider.

“Across Logistics and our broader trade platform, we continued to scale capabilities and deepen collaboration through our 'One DP World' operating model,” Narayan said.“We remain focused on disciplined capital allocation, operational excellence and customer-centric execution as we support customers through near-term uncertainty while investing selectively for sustainable long-term growth.”

The company's profitability metrics also improved during the year. Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) rose to 9.9 per cent in 2025, up from 8.9 per cent in 2024, reflecting stronger earnings even as geopolitical tensions and shifting trade routes continued to reshape global commerce.

DP World significantly increased its investment in infrastructure and capacity expansion. Capital expenditure reached $3.1 billion in 2025, compared with $2.2 billion in 2024, as the group accelerated projects designed to enhance productivity and expand global capacity.

As a result of these investments, the company's global port capacity expanded to 109 million TEU.

For 2026, DP World has earmarked approximately $3 billion in capital expenditure, targeting strategic projects across key global trade corridors. These include expansions at Jebel Ali Port, Drydocks World, Tuna Tekra Terminal, London Gateway Port, Port of Ndayane and Jeddah Islamic Port.

Alongside its financial growth, DP World continued to advance its sustainability agenda. The company reduced Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions by 14 per cent compared with its 2022 baseline, while about 67 per cent of its global electricity consumption now comes from renewable energy sources.