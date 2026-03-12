Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Is Investigating Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) For Potential Violations Of The Federal Securities Laws And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (“Fulgent” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: FLGT) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On February 27, 2026, Fulgent reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. The Company disclosed that full year 2025 revenue was approximately $322.7 million, which fell slightly short of the updated guidance previously provided. Fulgent also reported that fourth quarter revenue declined sequentially.

If you suffered a loss in the Company securities, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys Andrea Farah at (914) 733-7256 or via email to ... or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. at (914) 733-7278 or via email at ....

