Global Commercial Air Purifier Market Size To Reach USD 26.70 Billion By 2030 Arizton
Report Scope:
MARKET SIZE – REVENUE (2030): USD 26.70 Billion
MARKET SIZE – REVENUE (2024): USD 16.80 Billion
CAGR – REVENUE (2024-2030): 8.03%
MARKET SIZE – SHIPMENTS (2030): 52.41 Million Units
HISTORIC YEAR: 2021-2023
BASE YEAR: 2024
FORECAST YEAR:2025-2030
MARKET SEGMENTION: Technology, CADR, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography
GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Global Market Embraces Smart, Connected Air Purifiers for Healthier Indoor Environments
The global commercial air purifier market is increasingly shifting toward smart, connected air purification solutions as organizations prioritize real-time indoor air quality (IAQ) monitoring. Hospitals, airports, offices, and schools are adopting AI- and IoT-enabled air purifiers to track pollutants such as PM2.5, VOCs, and allergens, helping maintain safer and healthier indoor environments. At the same time, rising urban air pollution and growing health awareness are accelerating demand for wearable personal air purifiers in countries such as China, Japan, the UK, and Canada, with HEPA-based and ionic technologies offering more effective portable protection against airborne pollutants.
Energy Efficiency Trend Reshapes Commercial Air Purifier Market
The commercial air purifier market is increasingly shifting toward smart, energy-efficient air purification systems as offices, hospitals, schools, and airports seek to improve indoor air quality (IAQ) while reducing operating costs. Leading companies such as Samsung, Panasonic, Blue Star, and Sharp are introducing solutions with AI-driven eco modes, adaptive fan speeds, HEPA 13/14 filtration, DC inverter motors, and smart IAQ sensors that maintain high air purification performance while lowering energy consumption. With stricter efficiency standards and growing ESG and sustainability goals, many new commercial air purifiers in the U.S. and Europe now carry Energy Star or similar certifications, highlighting how energy efficiency, cost savings, and healthier indoor environments are shaping the future of the market.
HEPA Technology Maintains Global Lead in Commercial Air Purifier Market
HEPA-based commercial air purifiers continue to dominate the global market and are expected to grow steadily through 2030. With 99.97% particle removal efficiency, HEPA filtration remains the preferred solution for improving indoor air quality (IAQ) across hospitals, airports, offices, and public infrastructure. Major deployments at institutions such as Mount Sinai Hospital, Toronto Pearson International Airport, and the Louvre Museum highlight its widespread adoption. As facilities increasingly upgrade to energy-efficient and IoT-enabled air purification systems, HEPA technology continues to anchor global demand for high-performance air quality solutions.
APAC Leads Global Commercial Air Purifier Market with Strong Infrastructure and Policy Support
Asia-Pacific remains the largest and fastest-growing region in the commercial air purifier market, projected to reach nearly USD 9.73 billion by 2030. Rapid urbanization, worsening air quality in major cities, and stricter indoor air quality (IAQ) norms continue to drive large-scale investments in advanced air purification systems across China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Recent initiatives, from Delhi's new IAQ standards to Tokyo's metro air upgrades and Singapore's integration of smart purifiers in green buildings, reflect APAC's expanding commitment to healthier indoor environments. Backed by government action and rising health awareness, the region offers robust opportunities for vendors and service providers targeting large-scale commercial deployments.
Read the full report:
Key Company Profiles
.PHILIPS N.V.
.Daikin Industries Ltd
.SHARP CORPORATION
.Honeywell International Inc.
.LG Electronics
.Midea Group Co., Ltd
.Dyson
.Panasonic Corporation
.IQAir
.Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
.Siemens AG
.Systemair
Other Prominent Company Profiles
.Blue Star Ltd.
.Whirlpool Corporation
.Aldes Group
.Rabbit Air
.Robert Bosch GmbH
.CIAT Group
.A. O. Smith Corporation
.Johnson Controls
.Swegon Group
.Hitachi, Ltd.
.VENT-AXIA
.Lennox International
.COWAY
.Oransi LLC
.TROX SE
.Eureka Forbes
.Camfil
.3M
.Airpura Industries
.Pro Breeze
Market Segmentation & Forecast
Technology
.HEPA
.Ionic
.Activate Carbon
.Photocatalytic
.Ultraviolet
.Electrostatic Precipitators
.Others
CADR
.Medium
.High
.Low
Application
.Office Spaces
.Hospitality
.Hospitals
.Airports
.Educational Institutes
.Shopping Malls
.Gyms And Fitness Centers
.Government Centers
.Industrial Facilities
.Others
Distribution Channel
.Offline
.Online
Geography
North America
.The U.S.
.Canada
Europe
.Germany
.France
.Russia
.The U.K.
.Norway
.Denmark
.Italy
.Poland
.Spain
APAC
.China
.Japan
.South Korea
.Australia
.India
.Singapore
.Malaysia
Latin America
.Brazil
.Mexico
.Argentina
.Chile
.Colombia
Middle East & Africa
.Saudi Arabia
.UAE
.South Africa
.Qatar
.Egypt
.Kuwait
.Oman
.Bahrain
