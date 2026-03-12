UAE Strongly Condemns 'Unprovoked' Iranian Attack On Oman's Salalah Port
The UAE has strongly condemned an Iranian drone attack that targeted Oman's Salalah Port and resulted in damage to fuel tanks.
Oman's civil defence forces worked on containing a fire in fuel tanks at the site, after drones struck oil storage facilities on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. The country's state news agency cited Oman's civil defence as saying that containing the fire "might take time", without providing further details.
Oman's state TV said that drones struck fuel tanks in the port. There has been no disruption to the continuity of oil supplies or petroleum derivatives in the country, authorities confirmed.
In a statement, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) expressed its "denunciation of the unprovoked Iranian drone attack targeting the Port of Salalah", stressing that this attack represents a dangerous escalation and a violation of the principles of international law.
The Ministry reiterated the UAE's full solidarity with Oman and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security, the safety of its citizens and residents, and preserving its stability.
