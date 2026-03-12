India Condemns Attack On Thai Cargo Ship In Strait Of Hormuz, Crew Missing

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

India condemned the attack on Wednesday on a Thai-flagged cargo ship bound for its Kandla port; the vessel was struck in the Strait of Hormuz.

Recommended For You

In a statement, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed concern over the bulk carrier Mayuree Naree, which was hit by projectiles.

The vessel, owned by Thailand's Precious Shipping Public Company Limited, had departed Khalifa Port in the UAE and was sailing towards Kandla in Gujarat when it was hit about 11 nautical miles north of Oman.

Thai authorities said 20 crew members were rescued by Omani naval forces, while three remain missing as search operations continue.

The attack on the Mayuree Naree was part of a wider incident in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday in which three commercial vessels were struck by projectiles, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The other two ships sustained minor damage and their crews were reported safe.

MEA said India deplored the targeting of commercial shipping in the conflict in the Middle East, adding that earlier attacks had already claimed several lives, including those of Indian nationals.

While MEA did not name those responsible, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) appeared to claim responsibility, saying the vessel had ignored warnings while transiting the strait.

The incident comes amid rising confrontation between the US and Iran that has heightened concerns over the safety of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supplies pass.

37 Indian-flagged ships stranded in Hormuz; Rs100 billion assets exposed to Middle East conflict Maersk halts Gulf cargo bookings amid rising insurance costs from US-Israel-Iran war India eases customs for cargo ships returning from Strait of Hormuz

ALSO READ