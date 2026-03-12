India-Flagged Tankers Pass Through Strait Of Hormuz Amid Regional Conflict

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

There is uncertainty as to whether Iran has agreed to allow Indian-flagged oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz after discussions between the foreign ministers of the two countries, and the safe passage of a tanker, captained by an Indian and carrying Saudi crude, successfully docked in Mumbai.

Media reports on Thursday claimed that India's external affairs minister S. Jaishankar spoke to Abbas Araghchi, his Iranian counterpart, after which Iran agreed to allow tankers flying the Indian flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

While Indian and Iranian officials have not confirmed the development, two Indian tankers – Pushpak and Parimal – have passed safely through the strait.

Another vessel, a Liberian-flagged tanker carrying Saudi crude and captained by an Indian successfully crossed the strait and berthed at Mumbai port. It was the first India-bound tanker to safely pass through the strait after US-Israel war against Iran began. Indian media quoted Lloyd's List Intelligence and TankerTrackers, which said Shenlong Suezmax had loaded crude from Ras Tanura port in Saudi Arabia before turning 'dark', after it switched off its transponders. The vessel reached Mumbai port on Wednesday evening. Other Indian ships have also started deactivating their transponders.

“The ship Shenlong is carrying 135,335 metric tonnes of crude of oil, Praveen Singh, deputy conservator of Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA), told the media on Thursday.“She is berthed at Jawahar Dweep and has started discharging the crude cargo.” The ship had Indian, Pakistani and Filipino crew on board.

India's directorate-general of shipping said 28 Indian-flagged vessels are still in or near the strait. Eight were east of the strait when war broke out and have now shifted to safer areas. Two Indian tankers, Pushpak and Parimal have also passed safely through the strait.

About half of India's crude oil and natural gas imports pass through the strait. The escalation of the US-Israel-Iran war has choked off all supplies to India, resulting in massive shortages and fears of an oil and gas crisis.

