Srinagar's Ramadan Nights: A Vibrant Blend Of Tradition And Culinary Delights

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Even though night temperatures in Srinagar can dip below 5 degrees Celsius in March, Ramadan nights see thousands of people, both residents and tourists, moving around bazaars, partaking in the wide variety of food that is available on the streets in areas like Lal Chowk and Koker Bazar, Nowhatta, Rajouri Kadal, Maharaj Gunj and Maharaja Bazar. Khayam chowk is known as 'barbecue street' because of the kebabs and sizzling grills that are available there.

Srinagar has a lot of special iftar delicacies. They include tabak maaz (lamb ribs marinated in milk and spices), harissa, and stuffed dates. Then there is the shami kebab, which is meat mixed with split chickpeas, garlic, and onions.

Gaev tchot is the traditional Kashmiri bread, and demand for it soars during iftar and suhoor. Made in wood-fired tandoors, they are much sought after in Kashmiri homes and at restaurants.

Shoppers throng the traditional markets, buying dates, dry fruits, spices and a wide range of fresh fruits, including apples, bananas, cucumbers and melons. While dry fruit vendors report a surge in sales of dates, which are essential during iftar meals.

Bakery stuff and sweet delicacies also see huge demand. People also look around for prayer essentials, including caps, tasbeehs, mats, intricately woven carpets and colourful papier-mache stuff.

Interestingly, many visitors to the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir (of which Srinagar is the summer capital) also go on heritage walks around the busy areas, admiring the lively atmosphere, partaking in the delicacies and having a nice time.

Usman Bin Haider, founder/chief explorer of Kashmir Walks, told Khaleej Times that he has had an overwhelming response from travellers around the world to his 'Sher-e-khas' heritage walks over the years.“We have hosted travellers from Dubai as well, besides several other countries, and other Indian states.”

Just two years ago, he had a group of 100 women travellers from south India, who joined him during the Ramadan heritage walk.“It was a memorable journey for them in Kashmir,” he added.

Haider also trains local boys and girls, who host curated heritage walks and other cultural walking tours. During the walks, visitors experience the old city of Srinagar, the local markets and the heritage buildings. Many of the visitors experience the markets and enjoy traditional food at the eateries.

One of the tourists who was going around the various bazaars said, during Iftar, people go to the mosques and break their fasts. Later at night, with the markets open, people walk along the roads, enjoying picking delicacies or shopping for colourful stuff, which are found only in Srinagar.

Another interesting feature in the city is the wake-up calls for suhoor, the pre-dawn meal before the start of the fast. Known as 'Sahar Khans', the drummers walk on streets, chanting loudly 'Waqt-e-sahar (it's time for pre-dawn meals).

Many of the drummers are young, but there are also people in their '60s and '70s, who go around the city, waking up people, even knocking on doors. Many of them have been doing the wake-up rounds for decades and even their parents and grandparents were doing the same chore.

Many of the Sahar Khans come from distant villages to the city, and begin beating their drums, singing and praying as they knock on doors. They do not ask for money, but by the end of the holy month, many of the residents in Srinagar reward them with cash or gifts.

