Air Arabia Announces Limited Flights To India, Pakistan, Other Destinations

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

Air Arabia on Thursday said that it has started operating a limited number of flights to and from the UAE amid ongoing regional military conflict.

Subject to approval from the regulatory authority, the Sharjah-based budget carrier said it would be operating flights to Asia, Africa, Europe, Indian Subcontinent and the Middle East.

The airline has listed Austria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, Greece, India, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey and Uganda on its website for limited operations.

In India, it will operate limited flights to major cities including Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kozhikode, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Kochi, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Nagpur, Thiruvananthapuram.

In Pakistan, it will serve eight cities of the South Asian country, including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, Sialkot and Quetta.

Some of the other popular destinations include Athens, Vienna, Dhaka, Nairobi, Almaty, Amman, Riyadh, Bangkok, Istanbul, Muscat and Salalah among others.

These limited flights will operate from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah to above-mentioned destination until March 22, 2026.

Passengers can book available flights. Travellers whose flights were previously cancelled may also rebook if they have not yet used their modification or refund option. Travellers who booked on cancelled flights are eligible for one free date change within 30 days, a full credit voucher and a full refund.

