Two Explosive-Laden Drones Target Iraqi Army Camp In Nineveh Province

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Baghdad: A security source announced today that an Iraqi army camp in Nineveh province was attacked by two explosive-laden drones.

The source stated that the camp is located in the Makhmur district, southeast of Mosul, and is the headquarters of the engineering battalion of the 14th Division. He indicated that the attack caused damage to the site.

He added that security forces went to the scene and imposed a security cordon around the site. The extent of casualties and material damage resulting from the two explosions is not yet clear.