Power Restored To Areas In Kuwait Affected By Falling Debris

Kuwait: Kuwait Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy announced on Thursday restoration of electricity to several areas affected by the outage of six power transmission lines, caused by falling debris following the interception of several Iranian drones.

The ministry, in a statement, said the debris caused temporary fluctuations in the electrical grid and partial, limited power outages in various parts of the country.

Earlier on Thursday, the ministry reported that six power transmission lines in several locations had gone out of service due to debris resulting from the interception of multiple Iranian drones.