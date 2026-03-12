Arab League Condemns Iranian Targeting Of Salalah Port In Oman

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Arab League condemned in the strongest terms on Thursday the blatant Iranian aggression that targeted the strategic port of Salalah in the Sultanate of Oman with drones, leading to damage to a number of fuel tanks inside the port.

In a statement, Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit expressed his surprise at the launching of these attacks on a country that has sought in every possible way to spare the region and Iran the horrors of war through remarkable mediation efforts.

He said that Iran's deliberate targeting of civilians and vital facilities in the Gulf region, and the pollution of the marine environment by sinking giant oil tankers in a semi-enclosed sea, with the resulting repercussions on desalination plants, and the bombing of oil facilities, pose a threat to the basic necessities of daily life for civilians. He added that this is a shameful behavior that is not accepted by divine laws or international humanitarian law and amounts to war crimes.

He stressed that Iran's questioning of who was behind the targeting of the port of Salalah in the Sultanate of Oman does not negate its clear responsibility for the dangerous situation it has caused in the Gulf region.