Turkiye Deploys Patriot Missile System Amid Rising Tensions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Turkiye's Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday the deployment of a Patriot missile system in Malatya province to strengthen the country's air defense in eastern regions.

A ministry spokesperson said the system arrived from Germany's Ramstein Air Base, home to NATO's joint air command, and will support Turkiye's existing air defense capabilities amid regional tensions.

The deployment comes two days after the ministry reported intercepting a ballistic missile launched from Iran toward Turkish territory, with no casualties, while Hatay province experienced a similar incident five days into the regional conflict.