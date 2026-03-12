UAE Grants Grace Period For Expat Residents With Expired Visas To Re-Enter Country

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security in the UAE has decided to allow residents who are currently abroad with expired residency permits to return to the country.

This comes amid the current circumstances in the region, with airspace closures that have prevented these residents from returning to the UAE.

The decision will remain in effect for one month starting from February 28, 2026.

This decision applies to all residents who were outside the UAE and whose residency permits expired on or after February 28, 2026 while they were abroad, and who were unable to return due to airspace closures or flight suspensions.

The decision will remain valid until March 31, 2026, allowing the residents to enter the UAE during this period without the need to apply for a new entry visa.

They can then regularise their legal status without paying any fines resulting from this situation - which is beyond their control.

The authority has noted that the decision comes in response to the exceptional circumstances affecting residents abroad due to disruptions in global air travel.

