Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE Grants Grace Period For Expat Residents With Expired Visas To Re-Enter Country

UAE Grants Grace Period For Expat Residents With Expired Visas To Re-Enter Country


2026-03-12 02:11:32
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) This comes amid the current circumstances in the region, with airspace closures that have prevented these residents from returning to the UAE
    By: WAM

    [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

    The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security in the UAE has decided to allow residents who are currently abroad with expired residency permits to return to the country.

    Recommended For You

    This comes amid the current circumstances in the region, with airspace closures that have prevented these residents from returning to the UAE.

    The decision will remain in effect for one month starting from February 28, 2026.

    Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

    Who is allowed to return?

    This decision applies to all residents who were outside the UAE and whose residency permits expired on or after February 28, 2026 while they were abroad, and who were unable to return due to airspace closures or flight suspensions.

    No new entry visa

    The decision will remain valid until March 31, 2026, allowing the residents to enter the UAE during this period without the need to apply for a new entry visa.

    They can then regularise their legal status without paying any fines resulting from this situation - which is beyond their control.

    Exceptional circumstances

    The authority has noted that the decision comes in response to the exceptional circumstances affecting residents abroad due to disruptions in global air travel.

    ALSO READ
      UAE, Gulf countries waive overstay fines, extend visas after airspace closures UAE waives visa overstay fines for visitors, residents affected by airspace closure

    MENAFN12032026000049011007ID1110854091



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search