Jordan, Bulgaria Explore Stronger Trade Ties Ahead Of Investment Conference

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Khalil Haj Tawfiq discussed with Bulgarian Ambassador to Jordan Metin Kazak on Thursday ways to strengthen trade and economic relations between the two countries and expand cooperation between their business communities.

According to a JCC statement, Haj Tawfiq stressed the importance of the participation of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) and Bulgarian companies in the upcoming Jordan–European Union Investment Conference scheduled for April,

noting that the event would help build sustainable partnerships and enhance direct communication between businesses in both countries.

He affirmed the chamber's commitment to deepening economic cooperation with Bulgaria by organizing meetings on the sidelines of the conference and holding virtual sectoral meetings, particularly in information technology, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, machinery, and textiles.

He also highlighted the importance of exchanging trade delegations and organizing joint exhibitions.

Haj Tawfiq noted that economic relations between the two countries date back several decades, with several cooperation agreements signed with the BCCI, reflecting strong institutional ties and providing a solid foundation for further economic cooperation.

He added that trade exchange and investment levels between the two countries remain below expectations, despite promising opportunities for cooperation in sectors including information and communications technology, logistics, tourism, agriculture, renewable energy, and food industries.

He also underlined the importance of enhancing cooperation in the tourism sector, calling for meetings between travel and tourism agencies in both countries to explore opportunities for collaboration and boost tourism flows, which would contribute to increasing tourist numbers and strengthening economic ties.

For his part, Kazak affirmed Bulgaria's interest, as well as that of Bulgarian companies, in participating in the Jordan–EU Investment Conference.

He said the embassy would coordinate with economic institutions and the BCCI to encourage an economic delegation to take part in the event.

During the meeting, Kazak stressed the importance of developing economic ties between the two countries, particularly in food industries, information technology, and pharmaceutical and chemical industries.

He also highlighted the significance of the direct flight route launched late last year in supporting tourism and business travel. He noted the potential benefit of Bulgaria's experience in the public transport sector despite the relatively modest trade exchange between the two sides.