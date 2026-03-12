403
GBP/USD Forex Signal: 12/03: Bearish But Choppy
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) EURUSD Chart by TradingViewMy previous GBP/USD signal last Wednesday was not triggered's GBP/USD Signals
- Risk 0.75%. Trades may only be taken prior to 5pm London time today.
- Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.3362, $1.3310, or $1.3268. Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.3396, $1.3455, or $1.3477. Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
On the long side, the support level at $1.3362 looks strong, and if there is a bounce here later in the day, it would produce a bullish“square root” chart pattern which would indicate a move higher.-pimg- src= data-src= class="img-responsive center LazyLoading" lazy=loading alt=image>There is nothing of high importance scheduled today regarding the GBP. Concerning the USD, there will be a release of Unemployment Claims data at 12:30pm London time.Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here is our list of the top Forex brokers.
