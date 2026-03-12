Hillcrest Hosts 'Luck O' The Draw' Philanthropy Event To Support RESIDENTS IN NEED

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) LA VERNE, Calif., March 12, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Hillcrest will host its annual Luck O' the Draw fundraiser to support its benevolence funds, which assist residents who have outlived their financial resources and allow them to continue to live at Hillcrest. The community invites residents, supporters and neighbors to join them on Tuesday, March 17, at 6:30 p.m. for an evening of music, dessert and philanthropy in the Hillcrest Meeting House, 2705 Mountain View Drive, La Verne, CA 91750. The organizers aim to raise $400,000, their most aggressive target to date, underscoring the scale of the need.







Image caption: The community is invited to the Luck O' the Draw fundraiser on March 17, which supports Hillcrest's benevolence funds. All donations are tax-deductible.

“At Hillcrest, community means caring for one another through every season of life,” said Shirley Turner, Director of Sales and Marketing, Hillcrest.“Our community is in a 'mini' Blue Zone with many residents living into their 90s and as centenarians. Their longevity is inspiring and keeps our focus on health and wellness and strong social programs, all of which help older adults live long lives with respect and dignity.”

In 2025, Hillcrest's benevolence funds gave over $600,000 to help 44 residents live out their final years at Hillcrest, reflecting the nonprofit senior community's longstanding commitment to stewardship and compassion. Through the support of donors, residents and community members, Hillcrest can continue providing stability, dignity and peace of mind for those who need it most

“As a resident of Hillcrest, I'm moved by the generous spirit here, and how we come together to support our residents through donations to the benevolence funds,” said Jacqueline Doud, chair of Hillcrest's Philanthropy and Advisory committee.“Events like Luck O' the Draw help ensure that residents who once planned responsibly can remain part of this vibrant community even if life takes an unexpected financial turn.”

The event on March 17 includes a suggested donation of $100 per person, a musical program, sweet treats and an exciting raffle drawing featuring several prizes. Three winners will receive cash prizes of $1,000, $500 and $250, while the evening's grand prize includes a seven-night stay at a two-bedroom, two-bath condo at the Pono Kai Resort in Kauai, Hawaii, along with $500 in cash.

To RSVP or purchase tickets, please call the Philanthropy Department at 909-392-4309 for additional information.

About Hillcrest

Hillcrest is an upscale 501(c)(3) nonprofit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) centrally located in the San Gabriel Valley, less than 30 minutes from Los Angeles, Anaheim, Pasadena and San Bernardino and at the gateway to the Inland Empire. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood just off Foothill Boulevard in La Verne, California, Hillcrest offers independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing with an emphasis on wellness and health. For more information, visit: .

