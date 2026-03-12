US Opens Tariff Probe Targeting Major Economies Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Washington has launched a broad trade investigation targeting China, the European Union and several other major economies, marking the opening move in a renewed effort by President Donald Trump's administration to rebuild its tariff strategy after a legal setback halted much of its earlier programme.

The United States Trade Representative's office confirmed that the probe will examine alleged unfair manufacturing practices, including excess industrial capacity and state support that could distort global markets. The investigation, initiated under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, covers 16 trading partners and could lead to new import tariffs if Washington concludes that foreign policies harm domestic producers.

Officials said the inquiry focuses on countries whose manufacturing output and trade surpluses have drawn scrutiny from Washington. Economies included in the probe span China, the EU, Japan, South Korea, Mexico and several other large exporters. The administration argues that structural overcapacity in sectors such as automobiles, semiconductors and electric vehicles has contributed to persistent trade imbalances and placed pressure on domestic industries.

Trade Representative Jamieson Greer indicated that the investigation seeks to determine whether foreign government subsidies, production incentives or other policies allow manufacturers abroad to produce at levels that exceed global demand. Such practices, according to officials, may encourage the dumping of cheaper goods into foreign markets, including the United States, thereby undermining local producers.

The move follows a ruling by the US Supreme Court in February that struck down sweeping tariffs imposed earlier under emergency economic powers. The court held that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act did not grant a president authority to levy broad import duties without explicit congressional approval.

That decision invalidated a key pillar of Trump's trade policy and halted tariffs that had generated more than $170 billion in revenue. The administration has since sought alternative legal pathways to maintain pressure on trading partners and defend domestic manufacturing sectors.

Section 301 of the Trade Act has historically been one of Washington's most potent trade enforcement tools. The statute allows the US government to investigate foreign practices considered discriminatory or harmful to commerce and, if necessary, impose retaliatory measures such as tariffs or trade restrictions.

Officials signalled that the new inquiry could pave the way for additional tariffs by the middle of the year. The timing is significant because temporary import duties introduced under another trade statute earlier this year are due to expire within months. Policymakers aim to complete the investigative process before those stopgap tariffs lapse.

The administration has also opened a parallel investigation into imports suspected of being produced with forced labour. That effort expands scrutiny beyond manufacturing capacity and aims to examine supply chains linked to labour practices, particularly in regions where international organisations and governments have raised concerns about worker exploitation.

China has already rejected allegations that its industrial policies create unfair advantages for exporters, insisting that its manufacturing expansion reflects market demand and technological progress. European officials have responded more cautiously, seeking clarity from Washington about how the investigation might affect ongoing trade discussions.

Trade analysts say the new probe signals a return to a more assertive US trade stance reminiscent of Trump's earlier tariff battles. During his first term, Washington relied heavily on Section 301 investigations to justify tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese imports, triggering retaliatory measures and prolonged negotiations between the world's two largest economies.

The scope of the current investigation is broader than those earlier actions. By targeting multiple economies simultaneously, Washington appears to be signalling concern over global manufacturing trends rather than focusing on a single bilateral dispute.

Economic experts note that sectors such as electric vehicles, renewable energy equipment and advanced electronics have become central to geopolitical competition, particularly as governments invest heavily in domestic production capacity. Excess output in these industries could intensify trade frictions if countries attempt to export surplus goods to maintain factory utilisation.

Business groups within the United States have expressed mixed reactions. Some manufacturing associations welcomed the probe, arguing that foreign subsidies and large-scale industrial policies create uneven competition. Others warned that new tariffs could raise costs for companies reliant on global supply chains, particularly those importing components used in domestic manufacturing.

Legal disputes surrounding earlier tariffs continue to unfold. Several states and corporations have filed lawsuits challenging the administration's trade measures, arguing that they exceed presidential authority and impose financial burdens on consumers and businesses.

Diplomatic tensions surrounding the investigation are likely to shape upcoming trade talks between Washington and several major partners. Officials have indicated that the inquiry may serve as leverage in negotiations aimed at reducing trade barriers or restructuring market access.

