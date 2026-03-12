Spring Arrives Earlier And Earlier In Switzerland

The first hazelnut trees in Switzerland began to blossom on February 7, according to the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss). At the same time, snowdrops are brightening up gardens, wild garlic is sprouting at the edge of the forest and trees are putting out their first leaves.

But on the calendar spring doesn't actually begin until March 20. It's not unusual for nature to be ahead of the calendar. Over the last few decades, the dates announced by MeteoSwiss for the arrival of spring have been falling earlier and earlier in the year.

This is shown by the spring index. This measures the start of spring in nature, based on the flowering or leaf growth of nine plants. These observations, made between 1991 and 2020, have been used to draw up an average. It is against this average that MeteoSwiss then determines whether vegetation in a given year is early or late.

