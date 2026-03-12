Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Spring Arrives Earlier And Earlier In Switzerland

Spring Arrives Earlier And Earlier In Switzerland


2026-03-12 02:06:49
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Spring is arriving earlier and earlier in Switzerland. This year, the hazelnut trees are flowering two weeks early, MétéoSuisse told Keystone-ATS news agency. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Spring arrives earlier and earlier in Switzerland This content was published on March 12, 2026 - 13:34 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Le printemps commence toujours plus tôt Original Read more: Le printemps commence toujours plus

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The first hazelnut trees in Switzerland began to blossom on February 7, according to the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss). At the same time, snowdrops are brightening up gardens, wild garlic is sprouting at the edge of the forest and trees are putting out their first leaves.

But on the calendar spring doesn't actually begin until March 20. It's not unusual for nature to be ahead of the calendar. Over the last few decades, the dates announced by MeteoSwiss for the arrival of spring have been falling earlier and earlier in the year.

This is shown by the spring index. This measures the start of spring in nature, based on the flowering or leaf growth of nine plants. These observations, made between 1991 and 2020, have been used to draw up an average. It is against this average that MeteoSwiss then determines whether vegetation in a given year is early or late.

More More Climate adaptation Swiss trees stunted by climate change

This content was published on Jan 7, 2026 Climate change is slowing down the growth of important tree species in Switzerland.

Read more: Swiss trees stunted by climate c

MENAFN12032026000210011054ID1110854020



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search