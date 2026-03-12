SWISS Halts Flights To Dubai Until March 28

The war in Iran continues to turn global air traffic upside down. Both airports in Dubai therefore have to“significantly reduce” flight movements for capacity reasons, SWISS announced on Thursday. As a result, Lufthansa Group airlines, which includes SWISS, have had to cancel all flights to Dubai.

The airline is assessing the extent to which it will be possible to operate individual flights despite the restrictions. Applications to this effect are being examined by the authorities in the United Arab Emirates, it added.

“Our aim is to resume flight operations to Dubai as soon as possible and to get affected passengers to their destination or home as quickly as possible,” emphasised SWISS.

Translated from German by AI/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....