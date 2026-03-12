Swiss Prosecutor Charges Man With Planning Terrorist Attack

Last June, the Federal Office of Police (fedpol) filed a criminal complaint with the OAG against the defendant based on information suggesting that he might be planning a terrorist attack, the OAG said in a press release on Thursday. On the OAG's orders, the young man was immediately arrested by fedpol, with the support of the Aargau cantonal police.

At the end of the investigation, the OAG accused the defendant of having planned a terrorist attack in the name of IS from around the beginning of 2025. The plan took the form of a knife attack on randomly selected victims.

According to the indictment, the defendant took precautions to carry out this plan, obtaining relevant instructions, networking with like-minded individuals, researching the religious justification for such an attack, and ordering a suitable knife online.

The presumption of innocence applies until a legally binding verdict is reached at the Federal Criminal Court.

Translated from German by AI/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....