Gulf Countries Suspend Celebrations
According to the AFP news agency, the decision made Kuwait the first country to adopt the restrictive measure. Like Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have been targets of retaliatory attacks by Iran, which has in turn been attacked by the United States and Israel. Since February 28, when the conflict began, Qatar has suspended public events, including iftars-the dinners Muslims hold at sunset when they resume eating.
The opening round of the World Endurance Championship, which was scheduled for March in Qatar, was canceled, as was the ATP Challenger Fujairah tennis tournament in one of the UAE's emirates.
©STR/Nurphoto via AFP
