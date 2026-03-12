MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Gulf countries have canceled celebrations, festive dates, and sports tournaments due to the conflict in the region. In a statement, Kuwait's Interior Ministry said it has banned theatrical performances, weddings, and concerts during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, between next Thursday (19) and Friday (20). The holiday marks the end of Ramadan, the sacred month during which Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

According to the AFP news agency, the decision made Kuwait the first country to adopt the restrictive measure. Like Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have been targets of retaliatory attacks by Iran, which has in turn been attacked by the United States and Israel. Since February 28, when the conflict began, Qatar has suspended public events, including iftars-the dinners Muslims hold at sunset when they resume eating.

The opening round of the World Endurance Championship, which was scheduled for March in Qatar, was canceled, as was the ATP Challenger Fujairah tennis tournament in one of the UAE's emirates.

Read more:

Qatar Airways to operate Doha–São Paulo flight

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©STR/Nurphoto via AFP

The post Gulf countries suspend celebrations appeared first on ANBA News Agency.