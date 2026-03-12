Defense Sector Turns To Drone-As-A-Service As Military Forces Seek Faster, Smarter Intelligence Solutions - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) Growing reliance on real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance is accelerating demand for scalable drone service platforms across defense operations worldwide

New York, NY – March 12, 2026 – Market News Updates News Commentary – Drones are becoming a much bigger part of modern defense operations, and a growing trend within this space is Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS). Instead of militaries buying, maintaining, and operating every drone themselves, they can now work with specialized providers that supply the drones, pilots, software, and data analytics as a service. This approach allows defense organizations to quickly deploy drone capabilities for missions such as surveillance, reconnaissance, border monitoring, and tactical support without the long procurement cycles or high maintenance costs that traditionally come with military equipment. As defense strategies increasingly rely on real-time intelligence and unmanned systems, service-based drone solutions are becoming an attractive and flexible option as the latest companies are seeking opportunities in a rapidly growing industry may include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV).

The market outlook reflects this growing demand. The global drone services market is estimated to be worth around $29–30 billion in 2025, and analysts expect it to grow significantly to more than $100 billion by 2030, with annual growth rates close to 30%. In the defense segment specifically, demand for tactical and surveillance drones is also expanding, driven by modernization programs and the need for persistent aerial intelligence. As military forces look for ways to enhance situational awareness while controlling costs, service-based drone deployments are likely to play a bigger role in defense planning over the next decade.

Some of the key reasons DaaS is gaining traction in the defense market include:

Lower upfront costs: Militaries can access advanced drone technology without major capital investment. Faster deployment: Drone service providers can deliver operational capabilities quickly when missions require them. Access to specialized expertise: Providers often bring experienced operators, AI analytics tools, and advanced sensors. Scalable operations: Fleets can be expanded or reduced depending on mission needs. Growing reliance on unmanned intelligence: Modern defense strategies increasingly depend on real-time aerial data and surveillance.

ZenaTech's (NASDAQ:ZENA) ZenaDrone Announces the Filing of a Patent for its Maritime Defense System Combining ZenaDrone 2000 Interceptor Drone and IQ Glider Autonomous Marine Station – Company secures patent-pending status to protect novel architecture for a constant, ship-based autonomous drone interception system designed to counter drone swarm threats at a fraction of the cost of missile-based countermeasures – ZenaTech, Inc. ($ZENA ) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that its ZenaDrone subsidiary has filed a provisional patent application for its maritime drone defense system combining the ZenaDrone 2000 maritime interceptor drone and the IQ Glider autonomous marine launch and refueling station. The patent application covers the company's counter-UAS system architecture, designed to enable persistent, ship-based drone interception capable of autonomously detecting, engaging, and intercepting multiple incoming unmanned aerial threats. The provisional patent was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office and represents the first step in building a defensible intellectual property portfolio for the company's maritime defense system.

“Protecting our intellectual property is a critical component of our long-term strategy and continued success of the company,” said Shaun Passley, PhD, ZenaTech CEO.“This patent filing will help create a broad portfolio of intellectual property around this program and potential future programs. As drone warfare continues to evolve, protecting the core technologies behind our next-generation defense systems is essential. With a deliberate patent filing program, our goal is to secure a defensible position around technologies we believe will be central to autonomous maritime defense. These are built for the new era of asymmetric warfare, where the economies of multimillion-dollar missiles pitted against a swarm of cheap drones are no longer viable.”

The patent application covers the ZenaDrone 2000 interceptor drone as well as the integrated system architecture that enables the IQ Glider marine station, which is designed to autonomously launch and refuel multiple ZenaDrone 2000 interceptor drones from a maritime vessel. Achieving patent-pending status is the start of creating a defensible IP moat around the combined ZenaDrone 2000 and IQ Glider system.

Operating ZenaDrone 2000 interceptor drones in a continuous relay launching from the IQ Glider marine station, the system is designed to provide constant aerial interception coverage capable of detecting, tracking, and intercepting multiple incoming drones or drone swarm threats. Key elements of the system are expected to include autonomous docking and refueling sequencing, multi-drone relay operations enabling uninterrupted coverage, and AI-driven navigation and threat engagement capabilities designed to operate in complex or GPS-denied environments.

Both the IQ Glider and the ZenaDrone 2000 interceptor drone are currently in active development. The ZenaDrone 2000 gas-powered prototype is at the design and development stage, with testing expected before the end of the year. The IQ Glider is being developed in parallel as the dedicated launch and refueling infrastructure for ZenaDrone 2000 fleet operations. ZenaTech will provide updates on combined system development milestones, prototype testing timelines, patent updates, and defense customer engagement as they are achieved. Continued... Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting:

In other Military/UAV/Drone industry news of note:

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) (dba, EagleNXT), a leading provider of full stack drone, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, recently announced a strategic investment in Aerodrome Group Ltd., an Israel-based developer of precision loitering munitions (“Aerodrome”).

In line with both its mission – Protects What Matters Most: lives, land, and the pursuit of peace – and its strategy to accelerate advanced uncrewed systems and technologies, EagleNXT has executed a strategic investment in Aerodrome. The investment boosts EagleNXT's capabilities in autonomy and precision strike. This move strengthens EagleNXT's position in cutting-edge autonomous defense technologies while fostering international collaboration. The investment includes a reserved right for EagleNXT to establish a U.S.-based joint venture, subject to mutual agreement and regulatory approvals.

Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, announced that it has acquired BIRD Aerosystems, a global leading developer and provider of Airborne Missile Protection Systems (AMPS) and airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) solutions for military, government and homeland security customers worldwide. The acquisition marks Ondas' entry into the airborne and unmanned aerial systems (UAS), missile protection market, adding a new layer of defense technologies applicable to defense and security markets and complementing the Company's growing technological portfolio of autonomous systems of systems architecture including counter-UAS capabilities, and mission intelligence solutions.

“BIRD Aerosystems adds an important and highly differentiated capability to the Ondas defense technology platform,” said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas.“Their globally deployed aircraft protection systems and advanced airborne ISR mission technologies significantly expand our footprint in airborne defense markets while strengthening our ability to deliver integrated multi-domain mission solutions. By combining BIRD's sensing, mitigation and command-and-control capabilities with Ondas' autonomous aerial systems, counter-UAS technologies and robotic platforms, we are advancing our strategy of building a comprehensive defense architecture designed to address the evolving security challenges facing defense and homeland security operators worldwide.”

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), a global leader in Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) technology, announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 on Today, March 12, 2026, before the U.S. market opens. EHang's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on Thursday, March 12, 2026, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on Thursday, March 12, 2026, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

To join the conference call via telephone, participants must use the following link to complete an online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive email instructions to access the conference call, including dial-in information and a PIN number allowing access to the conference call. Participant Online Registration: English line:

VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) this week announced the completion of Phase One of its previously announced strategic transaction with SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (SVRE). The Phase One closing occurred on March 5, 2026, establishing VisionWave's initial ownership position of approximately 19.99% in SaverOne pursuant to the companies' definitive agreement announced January 26, 2026. The agreement provides a framework for potential additional phases that may increase VisionWave's ownership in SaverOne to approximately 51%, subject to the achievement of technology integration and commercialization milestones.

The Phase One closing activates the RF sensing layer of VisionWave's developing multi-domain sensing architecture, which integrates advanced sensing technologies, artificial intelligence infrastructure, computational acceleration and autonomous systems.

SOURCE: Market News Updates