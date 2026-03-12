ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel

Change in ABO Energy Managing Board

12.03.2026 / 10:07 CET/CEST

The General Partner shareholders of ABO Energy have decided on a change in management. Alexander Reinicke, previously Chief Financial Officer, is no longer part of the management team with immediate effect. His areas of responsibility will be divided among the existing management team on an interim basis with immediate effect. Alexander Reinicke has had a twenty-year career at ABO Energy. After holding various positions within the company, he was appointed to the Managing Board in 2022 and has served as Managing Director since the company was converted into a KGaA in 2024. "Alexander Reinicke has rendered outstanding services to the company over two decades. Especially in challenging times, he has contributed significantly to the development of ABO Energy with his high level of personal commitment and expertise. We would like to express our sincere thanks for his work and wish him every success and all the best for the future," said Dr Jochen Ahn, one of the two founders and General Partners of the company. The management emphasises that the change will not affect the company's operational business. Restructuring and strategic realignment are progressing unabated. 12.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

