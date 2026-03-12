Galimedix Therapeutics earns milestone payment in ophthalmology partnership with Théa Open Innovation

Galimedix Therapeutics Earns Milestone Payment In Ophthalmology Partnership With Théa Open Innovation
Galimedix, Inc.
Galimedix Therapeutics earns milestone payment in ophthalmology partnership with Théa Open Innovation
12.03.2026
Galimedix Therapeutics earns milestone payment in ophthalmology partnership with Théa Open Innovation
GAL-101 is a small molecule targeting misfolded amyloid beta (Aβ) monomers and thus preventing the formation of toxic Aβ oligomers and protofibrils. It is being developed in both oral and topical (eye drops) formulations. Many studies have indicated that these Aβ aggregates are a major underlying cause of neurodegenerative diseases of the brain and retina, and recent approvals of anti-Aβ drugs have also validated them as a key target in Alzheimer's disease. GAL-101 initially is being developed for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma, and Alzheimer's disease. In pre-clinical testing, the compound has been shown to prevent and eliminate all forms of toxic Aβ species while leaving healthy Aβ forms intact. GAL-101 has also demonstrated the potential for neuroprotection and for symptomatic alleviation in pre-clinical models of Alzheimer's disease. Additionally, orally available GAL-101 has shown no antibody-specific immunological side effects (e.g., ARIA), very low systemic toxicity, robust storage stability, and easy and inexpensive manufacturing. Strong efficacy has also been demonstrated in relevant ophthalmic pre-clinical models, protecting neuronal retinal cells from toxic damage. In Phase 1 testing, both the oral and eye drop forms of GAL-101 demonstrated an excellent safety and tolerability profile. In addition, oral GAL-101 was shown to effectively cross the blood-brain barrier. The eDREAM Phase 2 study (NCT06659549 ) in dry AMD/geographic atrophy with GAL-101 eye drops is ongoing. About Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc.
Galimedix is a Phase 2 clinical-stage private biotechnology company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious eye and brain diseases. Founded by a seasoned and highly dedicated team of bio-entrepreneurs, pharmaceutical executives and scientists, Galimedix's groundbreaking small molecules offer the hope of changing the course of disease where amyloid beta (Aβ) plays a role, such as in Alzheimer's disease, dry age-related macular degeneration and glaucoma, Galimedix's initial areas of focus. For more information, please visit our website at and follow us on LinkedIn. About Théa and Théa Open Innovation
Théa is the leading independent European pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development, and commercialization of eye-care products. Based in Clermont-Ferrand, France, this family-owned company has continued to expand by opening more than 35 affiliates and offices in Europe, North Africa, North and South America, and the Middle East. Its products are available in 75 countries around the world.
Théa Open Innovation, a subsidiary of Théa, is dedicated to set up partnerships with biotech/pharma companies and academic institutions to help bring the most innovative products in eye care to the market.
To learn more, visit and . Contact
Alexander Gebauer, MD, PhD
Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc.
Co-founder and Executive Chairman
... Media inquiries:
