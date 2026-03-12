Govt Reviews Energy Security And Maritime Safety Amid West Asia Tensions

MENAFN - KNN India)Amid raging conflict in West Asia and Middle East, the central government has outlined measures to ensure energy security, maritime safety, welfare of Indian nationals and public communication.

Briefing media on the preparedness level and response measures, senior government officials have said that India maintains sufficient reserves of oil and gas while measures have been taken to ensure maritime safety.

Energy Supply and Fuel Availability

Officials said India's crude oil supply remains secure despite disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.

India consumes about 55 lakh barrels per day and now imports crude from around 40 countries, with about 70 percent coming from routes outside the Strait, compared with 55 percent earlier. Two additional crude cargoes are on the way, while refineries are operating at very high capacity utilisation.

As per the officials, India's natural gas consumption is about 189 MMSCMD, of which 97.5 MMSCMD is produced domestically. About 47.4 MMSCMD has been affected due to force majeure conditions. Alternative procurement is underway and two LNG cargoes are already en route.

The government issued a Natural Gas Control Order on March 9, 2026 under the Essential Commodities Act to prioritise supply. PNG and CNG will receive 100 percent supply, industrial consumers about 80 percent, fertiliser plants 70 percent, while refineries and petrochemical units will face about 35 percent reduction.

LPG Supply Measures

India imports about 60 percent of its LPG, nearly 90 percent through the Strait of Hormuz. On March 8, 2026, the government directed refineries and petrochemical complexes to maximise LPG production by diverting certain gas streams, increasing domestic production by about 25 percent and prioritising household supply.

Essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions are being prioritised for non-domestic LPG.

A committee of executives from Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited will review allocations to commercial users.

The domestic LPG price in Delhi is Rs 913 per cylinder, while beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana pay Rs 613. The government has approved Rs 30,000 crore compensation to oil marketing companies for LPG under-recoveries.

Authorities reported some panic booking but said the normal delivery cycle remains about 2.5 days.

The Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system is being expanded to about 90 percent of consumers, and the minimum gap between bookings has been temporarily increased from 21 to 25 days.

Maritime Safety

An official from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said that 28 Indian-flagged vessels with 778 Indian seafarers are operating in the Persian Gulf region-24 vessels with 677 seafarers west of the Strait of Hormuz and four vessels with 101 seafarers east of it.

He said that a 24-hour control room has been operational in the ministry and the Directorate General of Shipping since February 28, 2026, and advisories have been issued for enhanced security measures.

Ports across India have also been directed to assist exporters and ensure continuity of EXIM trade.

The government said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation and coordinating across ministries to ensure energy security and maritime safety.

(KNN Bureau)

