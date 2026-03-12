48 Projects Worth Rs 6,044 Crore Approved Under PM-Devine Scheme

MENAFN - KNN India)A total of 48 projects worth Rs 6,044.36 crore have been sanctioned under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) scheme as of February 2026.

In written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region Dr. Sukanta Majumdar said the projects have been approved across multiple sectors in the Northeast.

The PM-DevINE scheme was announced in the Union Budget 2022–23 and later approved by the Union Cabinet with a total outlay of Rs 6,600 crore for a four-year period from FY 2022–23 to FY 2025–26.

According to the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, the approved projects span several sectors including connectivity, power and social development. Out of the sanctioned projects, three projects worth Rs 176.11 crore have already been completed in the social and livelihood sectors.

State-wise data shows that Assam accounts for the highest project outlay with four projects worth Rs 1,402.50 crore, followed by Meghalaya with seven projects valued at Rs 773.90 crore.

Arunachal Pradesh has been sanctioned three projects worth Rs 433.54 crore, while Manipur has received seven projects worth Rs 561 crore. Nagaland has also been allocated seven projects valued at Rs 552.83 crore.

Sikkim has been sanctioned five projects worth Rs 561.11 crore, of which two projects amounting to Rs 121.21 crore have already been completed. Mizoram has received two projects worth Rs 595.25 crore, while Tripura has been allocated four projects valued at Rs 561 crore.

In addition, nine projects worth Rs 603.23 crore have been sanctioned for central and other implementing agencies, out of which one project worth Rs 54.9 crore has been completed.

(KNN Bureau)

