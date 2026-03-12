Comment Why Museum Leadership Needs To Decentralise The Art Newspaper International Art News And Events

MENAFN - USA Art News) Why the Museum Director Model Is Breaking and What Could Replace It

The modern museum director is increasingly expected to be two people at once: a corporate executive who can stabilize budgets and buildings, and a cultural visionary who can rethink collections, audiences, and power. In a new commentary, curator Aindrea Emelife argues that this contradiction is not a temporary staffing problem but a structural failure - a sign that the 20th-century museum model is grinding against the realities of the present.

Emelife, a fellow of the AAMC Propel Program and curator of Modern and contemporary at the [Museum of West African Art Benin City, frames the moment as one of institutional“fissures”: governance systems designed for a different era are buckling under today's demands. The familiar image of the director as a singular, heroic figure at the center of the institution, she suggests, has become less a solution than a bottleneck.

At the heart of her argument is a question meant to unsettle museum orthodoxy: what if leadership no longer belongs at the center? Emelife contends that leadership remains stubbornly individualized in many museums, with authority flowing from a figurehead outward - from“center” to“periphery.” That model, she writes, is increasingly misaligned with institutions that claim to serve plural publics and complex histories.

Her perspective is shaped by work in West Africa, where she describes the process of building cultural infrastructure as inherently non-linear: projects evolve through recalibration, shifts in scope, and changes in timeline that reflect listening and adaptation rather than managerial weakness. In that context, the ethics of authority become as pressing as the logistics of construction.

Emelife points to a growing ecosystem of artist-led spaces and residencies across the African continent as evidence that cultural leadership is already being practiced differently. These initiatives, she argues, are not peripheral to the“real” work of institutions; they are sites where epistemic and material futures are actively being shaped. Museums that treat artists primarily as suppliers of content risk missing the deeper point: artists are, in her formulation,“architects” of an institution's inner life.

To describe the kinds of knowledge-making that happen beyond official structures, Emelife cites critical theorists Fred Moten and Stefano Harney and their concept of the“undercommons” - fugitive spaces where study, care, and preservation can occur without institutional permission or recognition. The challenge for museums, she suggests, is not to absorb these spaces into the brand of the institution, but to practice a form of radical hospitality that allows such energies to enter without being neutralized.

What would a different leadership structure look like? Emelife proposes moving away from what she characterizes as a“monarchy of the overwhelmed” toward a federation model: shared authority, distributed expertise, and governance that can be penetrated by public ideas rather than insulated from them. In this vision, the public is not merely a ticket buyer but an interlocutor, and the museum becomes a place where debate and friction are not managed out of existence but given meaningful forums.

Her argument also aligns with a broader critique of the colonial“universal museum” paradigm - the notion that a single institution can speak with totalizing authority about world culture. Decentralized leadership, in Emelife's framing, is not only an operational fix; it is a philosophical shift toward institutions that are open, responsive, and accountable to the communities they claim to represent.

As museums confront financial pressures, political scrutiny, and changing expectations around representation, Emelife's call is less about replacing one charismatic director with another than about redesigning the system itself. The question she poses - where leadership should live - may be one of the defining governance debates of the next decade.

Photo: MDBPIXS