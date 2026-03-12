Leaked Texts Show UNT Leaders Feared Public Backlash Over Cancelation

MENAFN - USA Art News) Administrators Feared“Any Barking From Austin” as They Considered Canceling ICE-Critical Exhibition

Internal newsletters have revealed that administrators worried about“any barking from Austin” while discussing plans to cancel an exhibition that included artwork critical of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The phrase, quoted in the newsletters, suggests that the decision-making around the show was shaped not only by curatorial considerations but also by anxiety over potential political repercussions tied to Texas' capital. While the newsletters do not, on their own, resolve what ultimately happened to the exhibition, they offer a candid snapshot of how cultural programming can become entangled with the optics of state politics, especially when the subject matter touches immigration enforcement.

The disclosure appeared on ARTnews, which is part of Penske Media Corporation.

Taken together, the newsletters and the surrounding disclosures underscore two parallel realities of the contemporary art ecosystem: the vulnerability of exhibitions that critique state power, and the increasingly complex infrastructure through which cultural news is distributed, monetized, and measured online.