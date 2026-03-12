Sydney Biennale Responds As Jewish Group Decries Pro-Palestine Artists

MENAFN - USA Art News) ARTnews Details Cookie and Tracking Practices in Privacy Notice, Citing Data Use by 200 Partners

A routine click on a consent banner can quietly shape what a reader sees online, from the ads that follow them to the way a site measures attention. In a privacy and cookie-consent notice, ARTnews outlines how it and a network of partners handle user data, and what changes when visitors choose“I Accept” versus“Reject All.”

According to the notice, ARTnews and approximately 200 partners may store and access personal data on a user's device. The information described includes browsing data and unique identifiers, which can be used to recognize a device or user across sessions.

The notice states that selecting“I Accept” enables tracking technologies to support a broad set of processing purposes. Those purposes include delivering and presenting advertising and content, measuring content performance, developing and improving services, conducting audience research, and creating profiles intended to personalize advertising and content.

ARTnews also describes forms of device identification that can accompany these systems. The notice references actively scanning device characteristics for identification, as well as identifying devices based on information transmitted automatically when accessing the internet, such as an IP address or browser type.

For users who prefer to limit tracking, the notice explains that selecting“Reject All” or withdrawing consent will disable the relevant technologies. It adds that if trackers are turned off, some content and ads may be less tailored to the user.

The document further notes that consent choices regarding purposes and vendors are saved locally on the user's device for up to one year. It directs readers to controls labeled“Manage Preferences,” and references partner and vendor documentation, including lists tied to IAB vendors.

The notice also points to cookie categories used in the consent framework, including Performance Cookies, Functional Cookies, and Targeting Cookies, with partner counts associated with different categories.

While cookie banners have become a familiar feature of contemporary media, ARTnews's notice underscores how many distinct functions can sit behind a single consent decision - from basic content delivery and measurement to profiling and personalization - and how long those choices may persist on a device unless a user revisits their settings.