MENAFN - SWNS Digital) The top 30 moments Brits would love to freeze and relive include their first kiss, landing their dream job and getting the keys to their first home.

Other milestone moments include holding their child for the first time, a magical Christmas morning from their childhood and hearing an ice cream van on a summer's day.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 55 per cent admit to reminiscing about the past up to four times a week.

More than half (57 per cent) said they feel most nostalgic when looking back at moments like these, while 29 per cent even regularly revisit old photos or videos to help relive treasured memories.

The research was commissioned by Tesco Mobile

Laura Joseph, chief customer officer at the phone provider, who hopes the frozen treats will also help lift the spirits of the public, said:“There are certain moments in time we would love to savour for a little longer.

“It lets us hold onto the feelings we felt at the time as well as preserving the emotion and magic of memories we never want to forget.”

The study, carried out via OnePoll, also found that when respondents were asked about freezing a current moment in time, 26 per cent would like to bottle up a special personal experience.

While for 43 per cent, stability and certainty in everyday costs is 'very important' to them.

Exactly half say it helps them manage their household finances and 48 per cent claim it reduces stress about unexpected expenses.

The spokesperson for Tesco Mobile added:"The research shows people aren't just nostalgic for special moments, but for a time when everyday costs felt more predictable.

"With many wishing they could freeze prices as well as memories, it's clear that stability plays a huge role in helping households feel more in control.

“So while we can't help people relive their first kiss or childhood Christmas morning, we can help freeze their monthly bills.

“When costs are easier to manage, it can reduce stress and give people greater confidence in their day‐to‐day finances.”

TOP 30 MOMENTS BRITS WANT TO FREEZE IN TIME:

1. Holding my child for the first time

2. A family gathering where everyone was still together

3. An unforgettable family holiday

4. My wedding day

5. A magical childhood Christmas morning

6. Getting the keys to my first home

7. A long summer's day playing outside until it got dark

8. A perfect day at the beach

9. When I passed my driving test

10. Watching my favourite band in concert

11. First kiss

12. The first time I got paid

13. When my favourite sports team had a big win

14. When a parent said“I'm proud of you”

15. A perfect date that felt like a film

16. The last time I belly laughed

17. A simple Sunday lunch at my grandparents' house

18. The last day of school/ sixth form

19. A lazy Saturday with no responsibilities

20. My graduation

21. Getting my dream job

22. A festival weekend with friends

23. A school trip

24. A big surprise birthday thrown for me

25. My favourite childhood birthday party

26. The first time I saw the sea

27. Hearing an ice cream van on a warm summer's day

28. First girls/ boys holiday

29. First day of university/ school

30. Securing a big money-saving deal